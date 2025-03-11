Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car finance scandal customer compensation scheme looks increasingly likely, warns watchdog

Next month’s Supreme Court ruling could leave thousands of people in line for billions of pounds in payouts

By:Tom Jervis
11 Mar 2025
Finance agreement

The UK’s top financial watchdog has said that it’s “likely” that it will enforce an official redress scheme if next month’s Supreme Court ruling finds that lenders have misled consumers over secret commission payments in car finance deals.

Earlier this year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a probe into the car finance industry after complainants reported that their claims were being rejected by firms who were, at that time, being overwhelmed with thousands of grievances.

The FCA had previously stated that it would consider an official redress scheme if the Supreme Court were to rule in the favour of consumers. However, the watchdog has now warned finance firms that “if, taking into account the Supreme Court's decision, we conclude motor finance customers have lost out from widespread failings by firms, then it's likely we will consult on an industry-wide redress scheme.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Following on from this, the FCA also said the chance of such a scheme is now looking “more likely than when we started our review” and that it wants to make sure “consumers are appropriately compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way”. 

This is all down to the ongoing car finance scandal, which began after a landmark Court of Appeal (CoA) ruling found that finance firms were illegally paying car dealers commission in what’s known as a ‘discretionary commission agreement’ (DCA). While paying commission and essentially artificially inflating the price of finance for consumers in the process isn’t illegal per se, doing so without the knowledge of the consumer is; indeed it was specifically outlawed in 2021.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the crucial point of the CoA’s decision is that it ruled that DCAs, as well as non-DCAs, were illegal in the first instance, meaning those who signed up to almost any car finance deal between 2007 and now could be eligible to file a claim.

Finance contract, car key and calculator on desk

As you’d expect, this has opened up the floodgates for what could be, according to experts, billions of pounds in payouts – perhaps on a similar level to the PPI scandal of the early 2010s. 

With banks concerned that a redress scheme could be catastrophic for the industry, the UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, recently led a Treasury application to intervene in the Supreme Court’s final ruling. However, this was later rejected, with the FCA and National Franchised Dealers Association instead granted permission to get involved.

Looking towards next month’s ruling, the FCA says it no longer plans to announce the outcome of its investigation in May, instead promising to “confirm within 6 weeks of the Supreme Court's decision if we are proposing a redress scheme and if so, how we will take it forward.”

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid recall warns owners not to charge their cars
Ford Kuga - main image

Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid recall warns owners not to charge their cars

A new recall has been issued on the Kuga PHEV, warning owners of the potential for a ‘vehicle fire’
News
7 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: top-of the range Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for a mere £165 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: top-of the range Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for a mere £165 a month

The Vauxhall Grandland shows you can have family SUV practicality for supermini prices - it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 March
News
8 Mar 2025
Goodbye Ford Focus: the end is nigh for family hatch legend after nearly 30 years
Ford Focus - front cornering

Goodbye Ford Focus: the end is nigh for family hatch legend after nearly 30 years

Ford’s family hatchback favourite is being axed as the brand focuses its efforts on EVs
News
7 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content