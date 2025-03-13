Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

“Serious injustice” as EV chargepoint rollout ignores disabled drivers

MPs and disabled charities have criticised the government’s action thus far on ensuring public chargepoints are barrier-free and accessible to all

By:Tom Jervis
13 Mar 2025
Hyundai Kona charging

Two and a half years after the introduction of specific guidance to ensure public EV chargepoints are accessible for all, the government’s spending watchdog has hit out at those in power for ignoring the needs of disabled people as none of the nation’s public chargers are fully barrier-free for disabled users, according to the UK’s leading disability mobility charity.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Conservative MP, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, recently published its review into UK electric car charging infrastructure, raising concerns surrounding what it describes as potential “inequalities in the cost of driving”.

The report points out that, according to a study by the Motability charity conducted last year, none of the UK’s EV public chargepoints can be deemed “fully accessible” for disabled people. This conflicts slightly with a study by Vauxhall towards the end of 2024, which found that around 2.3 per cent of on-street public EV chargers comply with the PAS 1899 accessibility rating standard. Of course, this is still a tiny proportion of charging locations whichever way you look at it, and the poor state of affairs is thought to be largely due to the fact that PAS 1899 standards are not mandatory – something Motability, as well as Auto Express, has called for change on.

At this time, the government is yet to publish its review of PAS 1899, with both the PAC and Motability (a co-author of the standard), calling on the government to do so. Clifton-Brown warned in a statement that disabled people have thus far “been left behind in the rollout”, and that a lack of action “risk[s] baking a serious injustice into the fabric of a major part of our national infrastructure”.

International collaboration on accessible chargers

In the meantime, one concept highlighted by the PAC in its report is greater collaboration between different nations regarding accessible EV charging in order to generate greater demand and supply of unique disabled-friendly parts.

Porsche Taycan charging

With over 16 million people in the UK identifying as being ‘disabled’, Motability CEO, Nigel Fletcher, said that the charity is “encouraged to see that this report recognises that there is a risk of disabled people being left behind in the rollout of public chargepoints”, calling for new rules to ensure “providers of public charging [take] responsibility for ensuring their infrastructure is accessible”.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price
BMW i5 Touring - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price

Good to drive and spacious to boot, the BMW i5 Touring has it all. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 March
News
10 Mar 2025
New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car
Dacia Sandero facelift spied testing - front tracking

New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car

The humble supermini’s makeover is inspired by the Dacia Spring EV, plus Duster and Bigster SUV
News
11 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N Line offers sporty looks and loads of space for only £221 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 March is Hyundai’s comfortable, strikingly styled mid-size SUV, which is a serial award-winner
News
9 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content