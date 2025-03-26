Huge new US tariffs put £7bn of UK car exports at risk

President Donald Trump has announced huge 25 per cent tariffs on all cars imported to the US in a move that threatens up to £7bn of UK vehicle exports.

Last year, the automotive industry accounted for 14 per cent of all UK exports to the States, with Land Rover and MINI especially exposed to a big tariff hit — the US is JLR’s biggest market, ahead of even the UK and China.

Rachel Reeves, the UK chancellor, was quizzed on the tariffs by the BBC on the morning after President Trump’s latest announcement. She stated the UK is “in extensive talks, right now ahead of increases in tariffs” as the Government attempts to carve out a trade agreement with the US Government that would eliminate the risk of tariffs across a range of industries, including cars and steel.

“That’s what we’re working on and we’ve got a few more days of negotiations before any tariffs come in,” she said.

Around half of the 16 million cars sold annually in the US are imported, and the Trump administration believes the imposition of tariffs will lead to more foreign brands investing in US factories. A recent report by the US International Trade Commission predicted that a 25 per cent tariff would reduce imports by 75 per cent.