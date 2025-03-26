Trump tariffs a perfect storm for battered UK car industry

President Donald Trump has hit the UK motor industry with unprecedented 25 per cent tariffs on all cars and parts it exports to the US in a move that could result in thousands of job losses.

As part of America’s so-called “Reclamation Day”, President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on the entire globe, including the UK. While Brexit meant the UK managed to escape the 25 per cent tariff placed on imports from the EU (most British products will instead incur a 10 per cent additional duty), Trump did impose an all-encompassing 25 per cent tariff on all automotive-related imports, regardless of the country of origin.

Such an announcement has caused seismic ructions within the UK car industry, because the automotive sector accounted for around 15 per cent of exports to the States in 2024, with a total value of £9 billion.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking to Auto Express, the Professor of Business Economics at the Birmingham Business School, David Bailey, described the situation as a “perfect storm”.

“These tariffs will have a big impact on the UK and EU auto industry, which is already being squeezed by falling sales in China, stagnant demand in Europe, and slow electric vehicle take-up,” Bailey said.

The professor told Auto Express that high-end firms like Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin will be the most heavily affected; in the financial year ending April 2024, the USA was JLR’s second-largest market, following China.