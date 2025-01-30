Painful EV transition sees UK car industry set for worst output in over half a century

The UK automotive manufacturing sector is set for its worst output in over half a century, with industry officials citing the “growing pains” of the current transition to electric vehicles and experts warning about the threat of tariffs from President Donald Trump over in America.

The latest figures from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that UK car production fell by almost 14 per cent last year to just 779,584 cars, with the number of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) built rising marginally by four per cent. However, as firms continue to restructure their line-ups to produce more electrified vehicles to meet the UK’s tough ZEV mandate targets, things are expected to get worse before they get better.

Independent projections estimate that the UK will only produce around 775,000 cars in 2025 – mirroring 2022’s performance, and marking the lowest output since 1956. While this reduction can be partially attributed to brands such as JLR and Rolls–Royce focusing on low-production, high-priced bespoke vehicles, adding insult to injury is the closure of Vauxhall’s Luton manufacturing plant – which will have a severe impact on the production of LCVs, with the number built expected to fall to just 64,000.