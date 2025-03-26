UK car industry braces for “sizable hit” by new 25 per cent US tariffs

President Donald Trump has announced huge tariffs on all cars imported to the U.S in a move that experts have previously warned could have a “sizable impact on UK manufacturing”.

In a press conference foreshadowed by recent remarks about providing a boost to America’s auto industry and that tariffs on imported cars could be introduced in “the very near future”, Trump signed yet another presidential executive order, imposing huge 25 per cent tariffs on all vehicles imported into the U.S.

The president has long remarked that tariffs is his “favourite word”, and the threat of additional duties will cause much concern within the UK automotive industry. Speaking to Auto Express last month, Professor of Business Economics at the Birmingham Business School, David Bailey, predicted that additional tariffs could result in “a sizable hit for UK manufacturing, impacting most on high-value sectors such as automotive”.

Bailey pointed out that “The US market is particularly important for the UK's premium and luxury auto producers – think Jaguar, Land Rover, Bentley and Rolls-Royce in particular.” Tariffs as high as 25 per cent could add as much as $27,000 to the price of a new Range Rover, something that would almost certainly have a negative impact on sales.

Ultimately, these tariffs aren’t necessarily set in stone; UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, is already increasing diplomatic efforts in order to avoid tariffs. In the announcement on Wednesday, Trump invited international manufacturers to build factories within the U.S to avoid additional levies, saying “If [cars are] made in the United States, there’s absolutely no tariff.”

With the tariffs due to come into effect on 2 April, Auto Express has asked both the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers, as well as the government Department for Business and Trade for statements, but has yet to receive a response.

