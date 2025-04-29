Trump to soften car tariffs, but it won’t help UK industry

US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to announce a softening of the nation’s widespread tariffs on automotive industry imports to the US, but the changes are unlikely to help brands manufacturing cars in the UK, leading to more uncertainty regarding the future of Britain’s biggest export.

Last month, Trump announced sweeping tariffs of 25 per cent on all foreign automotive imports — including cars and car parts. The unprecedented move sent shockwaves through the industry, with the likes of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) pausing deliveries to the States and the stock prices of several manufacturers plummeting.

Now, the White House says it plans to ease tariff rules on imports of car parts – primarily due to the fact that almost all major US manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors and Tesla, use parts originating from China. The 25 per cent tariff on the parts themselves will remain, but carmakers will now be reimbursed a defined amount depending on the value of the car the part is being used on.

Carmakers already paying tariffs on imported cars will also be able to dodge other hefty tariffs, such as those paid on imports of steel and aluminium. However, it’s understood that the US won’t reduce tariffs on imports of completed cars – the main problem for firms manufacturing cars here in the UK and importing to the US, especially the likes of JLR, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, MINI and Bentley.