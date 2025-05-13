Earn £££s from your car parking space in these highest-earning postcodes

Residents living near to London’s iconic Wembley stadium are coining it in, according to new data released by driveway-sharing platform Your Parking Space, which reveals the HA9 postcode is the highest-earner in the country when it comes to driveway rentals.

According to the firm’s data, homeowners in the postcode collectively racked up the best part of half a million pounds - £484,257 - in 2024, simply by renting out their driveways and car parking spaces to drivers visiting the stadium for football games and concerts.

Football, along with airports, is a big driver for rentals outside London too, as drivers look to make savings on the high charges typically associated with ‘official airport parking’ when taking holidays abroad.

Luton Airport is the second highest earner in the Your Parking Space list, with residents of the LU2 postcode netting £157,785 in unearned income last year. The L5 postcode for Anfield, home to Liverpool FC bagged residents a tasty £147,773, while residents of CM22 and RH6 - the postcodes for Stansted Airport and Gatwick Airport - saw their bank balances boosted by £131,461 and £123,545 respectively.

Andy Syrett, managing director of the parking platform, is keen to point out the opportunities for more drivers and homeowners to hook up and save money on traditional parking fees.

“London’s size and traffic levels naturally create high demand for driveway parking, but what’s also clear is the opportunity for homeowners living near big stadiums and airports,” he says. “Whether it’s fans heading to a match or travellers flying abroad, people want convenient and affordable parking - and homeowners are capitalising on that demand.”

The parking platform claims to be the UK’s largest and fastest-growing parking service provider, with 700,000 parking spaces and six million drivers already registered. It’s not just individuals getting in on the act either, because Tesco, Premier Inns and Morrisons also list parking spaces on the firm’s app.

