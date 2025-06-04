Leapmotor could sacrifice Euro NCAP safety rating for a better driver experience

But to clarify, Giacalone isn’t proposing that Leapmotor starts putting less safety or driver-assistance tech into its cars. Especially because all new cars sold in the EU must be fitted with Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Intelligent Speed Assist, and more systems will be added to this mandatory list next year. Instead, his suggestion is simply that the driver should be able to choose which of the systems onboard they want activated by default when they turn on their car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He explained: “Of course, we will not go to the extreme of the spectrum where we launch a car that has no active safety, and the passive safety is crap. All vehicles from Leapmotor are engineered with high-strength stainless steel on the side and in the frame, so the cabin is strong, and there’s lots of airbags.

“All those elements will be there. Just maybe, to achieve the five-star rating, you need some active safety which not all consumers equally appreciate,” he said. “Then, either you make a compromise in that little last mile and probably that will cost you a star – that could be the case – but there’s no compromise on the broad security of the car.”

Essentially, as Giacalone put it to us, “the message is that all the tech, hardware and software is there at the service of the customer. So, if you want, we enable it.”

The marketing boss would be the first to admit some parts of Leapmotor’s ADAS suite are not perfect, and still need work, which we very much agree with after driving the C10.

However, unlike some other brands, Leapmotor is willing and able to update its cars extremely quickly after receiving feedback like ours. For instance, Giacalone told us, after receiving criticism about the C10’s driver-assistance systems and how difficult it was to turn them off last September, the company developed a solution in just six weeks and was ready to roll it out before Christmas. Now, the car has a drop-down control centre with shortcuts for deactivating certain functions much more quickly, and more easily than before.

But while Leapmotor can update its cars incredibly quickly if and when it needs to, Giacalone thinks customers might find a major update every six weeks a bit annoying. Instead, he said: “We will try to have regular updates every four months or so, maybe once or twice a year, grouping more improvements and new features.”

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…