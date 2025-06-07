Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Gran Turismo welcomes 1,500bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra in new update

Update for the popular video game should help introduce new audiences to the up-and-coming EV brand

By:Tom Jervis
7 Jun 2025
Xiaomi GT Header

The Nurburgring lap record holder for four-door cars is coming soon to Gran Turismo following a partnership between the long-running racing video game franchise and Chinese tech and car firm, Xiaomi.

Announced at the London leg of the GT World Series e-sports championship, the new deal will see players able to digitally get behind the wheel of the 1,526bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, complete with its extreme aero and up to 2.36G of braking performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If the Xiaomi name rings a bell but you’re not sure of where you heard it, the Chinese tech conglomerate is best known for its range of smartphones. However, the firm made a shift in 2021 to also start producing cars, with its first model being the aforementioned SU7 saloon.

Despite currently only being sold in China, the SU7 Ultra has garnered worldwide recognition for its Nurburgring lap record time of 6:46:87, something that caught the attention of Gran Turismo developers, Polyphony.

Kazunori Yamauchi x Xiaomi

Speaking to Auto Express, series founder and producer, Kazunori Yamauchi, said he was surprised by the SU7’s performance when he recently tried it out on track, stating he had to “rewire his brain” to deal with the G forces at play.

“There’s not many companies in the world that seem to enjoy making cars as much as [Xiaomi],” Yamauchi-san remarked. “I wasn’t very familiar with the Xiaomi brand until now, but you can tell from the presentation, the level of knowledge they have and their curiosity that they love what they do.”

The team at Gran Turismo say they’re endeavouring to replicate the performance of the SU7 accurately in-game. That said, this latest addition to GT7’s 536-strong car line-up is still in development, likely reaching the hands of players in the next game update which is expected to arrive in the near future.

A so-called ‘Vision Gran Turismo’ digital concept car is also said to be on the way as an embodiment of Xiaomi’s design and technical ambitions.

Such a collaboration with Gran Turismo is a huge milestone for Xiaomi, which plans to enter the worldwide car market by the end of 2027. Entering the eye of European audiences through the lens of a video game like Gran Turismo should help drum up enthusiasm for the brand which, at the moment here in the UK, is a relatively unknown entity to many.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever
Kia Sportage - front

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever

Full specification and details have been announced for the UK version of Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV
News
4 Jun 2025
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
June 2025 Best mid-size SUVs

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
4 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: get a big Nissan Qashqai for less than a little Nissan Juke
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: get a big Nissan Qashqai for less than a little Nissan Juke

The Nissan Qashqai is a top choice among Brits, and it’s easy to see why with offers like this. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 June
News
4 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content