Interestingly, however, the PRA says that the installation of EV chargers is one of the greatest financial burdens in this regard. The organisation’s executive director, Gordon Balmer, told Auto Express that despite the high margins associated with dispensing electricity via EV chargers, “[PRA] members are finding charging points take a long time – as long as 8-10 years – to recoup the initial cost associated with them. In fact, in some areas of the country it can cost £1.2 million just to ensure a correct level of power is being delivered.”

With all of this combined, Balmer says, “You cannot compare margins from five years ago to today with the hits we’ve had to take”, pointing out that despite some investment from the Government in the EV charging infrastructure, many independent businesses (which make up 64 per cent of UK forecourts) are forced to fork out large sums to ensure proper connections with the grid.

The closure of UK oil refineries is also of concern to the PRA, because a lack of independence in this respect means that many firms will be forced to buy from abroad. “As we start to see refineries disappear, inevitably wholesale prices will go up, [and] if wholesale prices go up, we’ll have to import more, pushing prices up further,” Balmer explained.

Nevertheless, despite the challenges facing the fuel industry, public reaction to the CMA’s findings has been negative; the RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, expressed concern, saying: “Given that fuel is a major expense for households, and with eight-in-10 drivers dependent on their cars, it’s disappointing to see they’ve paid over the odds yet again.”

Fuel prices recently spiked due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, with the threat of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (which five per cent of the world’s oil passes through) pushing prices up even further. Thankfully, though, the recent ceasefire has calmed prices, meaning that drivers shouldn’t be feeling too much extra pain at the pumps.

There is some positivity for the future, too; despite the transition to EVs, Balmer believes the fuel industry will continue to thrive over the coming decades. “There's cause to be optimistic,” he said. “The convenience retail and car wash sectors of businesses are doing well.” Balmer also highlighted how “operators that have invested will also sell a range of fuels”, meaning EV chargers and hydrogen stations will continue to keep forecourts alive.

