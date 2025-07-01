Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Petrol prices are staying high and fuel firms blame EV chargers

The Competition and Markets Authority’s new report shows wide retailer margins continue to keep fuel prices high

By:Tom Jervis
3 Jul 2025
Petrol pump

Spiralling operating costs, including the installation of EV chargers, is pushing up petrol prices – that’s the view of the fuel industry following a report by the UK’s competition regulator, which called out historically wide retailer margins.

In its quarterly update on the fuel sector, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) set out how the cost of fuel remains stubbornly high despite having dipped in recent months. At the time of writing, petrol sits at an average of £1.34 per litre, while diesel costs around £1.41 per litre.

Part of the reason for these lofty prices are wide retailer margins which, between January 2024 and March this year, averaged as much as 9.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent for standard retailers and supermarkets respectively. This, the CMA says, cost drivers an extra £1.6 billion over the course of 2023 compared with 2019 – and that figure won’t have gone down much in 2025, given that margins have remained by and large the same.

However, while the CMA’s 2023 market analysis suggests that operational costs weren’t originally a factor in the increased margins, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) insists that rises in the National Living Wage, business rates and energy prices, and a surge in forecourt crime are all forcing firms to keep prices high.

Interestingly, however, the PRA says that the installation of EV chargers is one of the greatest financial burdens in this regard. The organisation’s executive director, Gordon Balmer, told Auto Express that despite the high margins associated with dispensing electricity via EV chargers, “[PRA] members are finding charging points take a long time – as long as 8-10 years – to recoup the initial cost associated with them. In fact, in some areas of the country it can cost £1.2 million just to ensure a correct level of power is being delivered.”

With all of this combined, Balmer says, “You cannot compare margins from five years ago to today with the hits we’ve had to take”, pointing out that despite some investment from the Government in the EV charging infrastructure, many independent businesses (which make up 64 per cent of UK forecourts) are forced to fork out large sums to ensure proper connections with the grid.

The closure of UK oil refineries is also of concern to the PRA, because a lack of independence in this respect means that many firms will be forced to buy from abroad. “As we start to see refineries disappear, inevitably wholesale prices will go up, [and] if wholesale prices go up, we’ll have to import more, pushing prices up further,” Balmer explained.

Diesel pump

Nevertheless, despite the challenges facing the fuel industry, public reaction to the CMA’s findings has been negative; the RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, expressed concern, saying: “Given that fuel is a major expense for households, and with eight-in-10 drivers dependent on their cars, it’s disappointing to see they’ve paid over the odds yet again.”

Fuel prices recently spiked due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, with the threat of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (which five per cent of the world’s oil passes through) pushing prices up even further. Thankfully, though, the recent ceasefire has calmed prices, meaning that drivers shouldn’t be feeling too much extra pain at the pumps.

There is some positivity for the future, too; despite the transition to EVs, Balmer believes the fuel industry will continue to thrive over the coming decades. “There's cause to be optimistic,” he said. “The convenience retail and car wash sectors of businesses are doing well.” Balmer also highlighted how “operators that have invested will also sell a range of fuels”, meaning EV chargers and hydrogen stations will continue to keep forecourts alive.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

