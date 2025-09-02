Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack: government cash on the cards to save supply chain

The Government is considering offering financial support to Jaguar Land Rover over fears that many firms in its supply chain could go bust in the light of the recent cyber attack, which will see production delayed until at least October.

Reportedly, ministers are weighing up whether or not to buy components from JLR’s suppliers in order to keep them in business until production resumes. Not doing so could result in a complete disassembly of the firm’s supply chain, thus making it even more difficult to restart production. With JLR losing as much as £500 million per week while its sites are at a standstill, the Government’s intervention would be the first of its kind following a cyber attack.

On Thursday, the parliamentary Business and Trade Select Committee will meet with businesses within the JLR supply chain to discuss the situation. This will then be shared with the Government, helping inform a decision on what the next steps will be.

In the meantime, JLR – which supports around 104,000 people in the UK in its supply chain – has told many of its 33,000 employees to stay at home while it works on a controlled restart of its global operations. Unions claim workers have been told to apply for Universal Credit and are calling on the Government to introduce a form of furlough scheme to help JLR’s workforce, but this has reportedly been dismissed as too expensive for the taxpayer.

JLR cyber attack timeline

On 02 September, JLR confirmed that it was the victim of what it described as a “cyber incident” that occurred on 31 August. In order to mitigate the infiltration, the firm’s IT team immediately shut down its array of online systems, so the various production lines that rely on this type of technology came to a halt.