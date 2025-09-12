This is a Lotus Elise S1, but not like one you’ve ever seen before. It’s a restomod made by the British company Analogue Automotive that weighs less than 600kg, spits out 250bhp, costs upwards of £350,000 and has a central driving position, similar to the legendary McLaren F1.

Created to celebrate the iconic featherweight sports car’s 30th birthday last year, this radical remaster is officially known as the VHPK, which stands for ‘Very High Performance K-Series’.

Here, the high-revving four-cylinder Rover K-Series engine has an increased displacement of 1.9 litres, while bespoke billet and forged internals help reduce weight. It breathes through a stainless-steel exhaust system and is linked to a five-speed close-ratio manual gearbox with a limited-slip differential.

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The Sussex-based outfit said it was crucial that even in this highly tuned state, the car’s powertrain retained character, authenticity and feel it delivered in the Elise S1. “The VHPK delivers exhilarating performance without a complete engine swap or the need for forced induction, keeping it closely aligned to the spirit of the original car.”

These extensive changes gives the VHPK more than twice as much power as the original Lotus Elise had in the nineties, and results in a power-to-weight ratio of 400bhp-per-tonne, which is deep into supercar territory.