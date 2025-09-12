Mini McLaren F1? £350k Lotus Elise S1 has central driver’s seat for maximum thrills
This remaster of Lotus’ iconic featherweight thrill machine has a power-to-weight ratio of 400bhp per tonne – better than a Ferrari 458
This is a Lotus Elise S1, but not like one you’ve ever seen before. It’s a restomod made by the British company Analogue Automotive that weighs less than 600kg, spits out 250bhp, costs upwards of £350,000 and has a central driving position, similar to the legendary McLaren F1.
Created to celebrate the iconic featherweight sports car’s 30th birthday last year, this radical remaster is officially known as the VHPK, which stands for ‘Very High Performance K-Series’.
Here, the high-revving four-cylinder Rover K-Series engine has an increased displacement of 1.9 litres, while bespoke billet and forged internals help reduce weight. It breathes through a stainless-steel exhaust system and is linked to a five-speed close-ratio manual gearbox with a limited-slip differential.
The Sussex-based outfit said it was crucial that even in this highly tuned state, the car’s powertrain retained character, authenticity and feel it delivered in the Elise S1. “The VHPK delivers exhilarating performance without a complete engine swap or the need for forced induction, keeping it closely aligned to the spirit of the original car.”
These extensive changes gives the VHPK more than twice as much power as the original Lotus Elise had in the nineties, and results in a power-to-weight ratio of 400bhp-per-tonne, which is deep into supercar territory.
To get the VHPK down to just 600kg, it uses a lot of carbon fibre for the bodywork, with the panels made using the same techniques as aerospace and Formula One in order to increase strength and further reduce weight. The Elise also benefits from carbon-ceramic brake discs, which not only provide superior stopping power, but combined with lightweight forged wheels and bespoke ultra-light hubs, reduce unsprung weight to enhance handling.
Even the fuel tank and wiring loom have been designed to trim as many grams as possible, and of course, having just a single, carbon-fibre bucket seat in the cockpit helps with the diet. Customers can even add full carbon wheels, saving a further 12kg.
In case you’re wondering, the central driving position was inspired not by the McLaren F1, but the race cars that competed in the Autobytel Lotus Championship in the early noughties that featured the same unique arrangement. Either way, it’s as close to driving Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna or Emerson Fittipaldi’s Lotus F1 cars as most people will ever get.
Analogue Automotive plans to build just 35 examples of the VHPK, and order books are now open. Prices start from £350,000 plus taxes, but that does include the supply of a Series 1 Elise donor vehicle.
The car you see here is the first customer car, finished in a bespoke ‘PK Purple’ hue featuring matching Alcantara upholstery and contrasting gold exhaust tips.
If you don’t have £350,000 to spend on a British-built sports car, you can order a Lotus Emira through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from just over £84,000, while used examples are available from £66,000.
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