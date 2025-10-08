Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates

By:Tom Jervis
8 Oct 2025
Number plates

Drivers have been called upon to submit their own evidence and opinions as a new cross-party committee aims to end the scourge of illegal, cloned and ghost number plates following their proliferation in the past few years.

Conducted by The All Party Parliamentary Group for Transport Safety (APPGTS), the consultation will analyse and evaluate the UK’s current number plate system in order to gather a picture of how it’s being manipulated by criminals.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, APPG member and Labour MP Sarah Coombes said: “Ending the number plate wild west is absolutely crucial if we're to keep people safe on our roads. In such a technologically advanced world, it seems genuinely inconceivable that we’re still relying on a piece of plastic to identify vehicles. Imagine what this means if someone drives away from a hit-and-run and is using an untraceable number plate?”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The APPG is asking motorsists, as well as the automotive industry, what they think has led to the proliferation of illegal number plates in the UK, what impact this is having and what they think should be done about it.

Last year, the police recorded 21,000 offences relating to the use of so-called ‘ghost’ number plates – a modified registration plate that uses specialised films or coatings in order to evade capture by speed and traffic cameras. Estimates from the National Police Chiefs Council also suggest that there could be as many as 20,000 cloned cars (illegally using the registration and details of another) on our streets.

All information provided in the consultation will help inform the Government’s forthcoming Road Safety Strategy. Coombes was keen to point out, “There are so many brilliant experts working on this issue and they’ve come up with lots of ideas, such as increasing the penalty if you’re caught with a plate and ensuring that the criteria for becoming a supplier is tightened. 

“Right now, you pay a one-off fee of £40 to the DVLA to become a supplier,” Coombes continued. “If we made sure suppliers had to pay a fee annually subject to fulfilling stricter conditions, that would ensure only legitimate suppliers can sell number plates. Banning 3D and 4D plates [number plates with raised characters] would also help ensure there’s less deviation allowed on number plates.”

The consultation closes at 23:59 on 24 October, with the Government’s full road safety strategy set to be published later this year.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The market is swimming with German modern classic bargains! Now's the time to dive in
Opinion - German classics

The market is swimming with German modern classic bargains! Now's the time to dive in

Jordan Katsianis explains why you should bite the brave pill and pick up the German wheels of your dreams
Opinion
2 Oct 2025
If we don't have more traffic police, driving in Britain is going to get even worse
Opinion - traffic police

If we don't have more traffic police, driving in Britain is going to get even worse

Editor Paul Barker shares his concerns about an increasing lack of proper police
Opinion
1 Oct 2025
New Audi TT: full details on the iconic coupe’s EV return
Audi Concept C - front

New Audi TT: full details on the iconic coupe’s EV return

Audi’s new all-electric sports car will debut the brand’s latest design language, previewed by the striking Concept C
News
29 Sep 2025
Your car’s Euro NCAP crash safety rating matters much more than you think
Opinion on Euro NCAP safety ratings - header image

Your car’s Euro NCAP crash safety rating matters much more than you think

Auto Express’ news reporter gives his insight into the value of Euro NCAP tests
Opinion
25 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - front 3/4

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?

These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?
Car group tests
4 Oct 2025
Dacia Jogger gets hotter hybrid engine and smarter looks
Dacia Jogger facelift - front

Dacia Jogger gets hotter hybrid engine and smarter looks

Romanian brand sharpens up seven-seater with more powerful hybrid leading the way
News
6 Oct 2025
Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k
Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k

Along with more power the hot Fabia gets revised suspension and steering
News
7 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content