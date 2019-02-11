Banned car number plates: these NSFW 26-reg number plates are ruled rude for the roads
The DVLA has revealed its list of new-for-March 2026 number plates that are too saucy for the streets, and there are plenty of potential shockers to be found
We've not quite finished with 2025 yet, but Auto Express has already managed to get its hands on the official list of banned number plates, which the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) deems too rude to be used on the road.
Every March and September, the DVLA issues a new combination of letters and numbers, featuring the ‘age identifier’ number. Cars registered in March use the last two digits of the year, so in this case it’ll be ‘26’, and in September, 50 is added to that previous number to represent getting halfway through the 12-month cycle, resulting in ‘76’ for September 2026.
Some numerical combinations can look like letters with only a bit of squinting, leading to some hilarious results – the current ‘75’ registration, for example, looks a bit like ‘RS’, leading to some naughty registrations such as ‘AR75 RSE’. The forthcoming ‘26’ indicator requires a bit more imagination, but a handful of coarse compositions such as ‘AA26 NUS’ continue to crop up regardless of the age indicator.
Other registrations can be deemed offensive, though, which is something the DVLA takes seriously. The organisation holds two meetings per year to ensure no number plates go into circulation that “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. With this in mind, we’re sure you can understand why the likes of ‘GO26 HEL’ and ‘RU26 UKR’ are on the DVLA’s banned list for this latest registration change.
Regardless, in the spirit of fun (and also something almost bordering serious journalism, because many of these plates are genuinely rude and offensive), we’ve listed below all of this September’s banned plates.
The UK’s banned ‘26’ car number plates
You can find a full list of banned 26-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.
|B26 OMB
|C26 ASH
|F26 GAT
|FK26 AZA
|FK26 BRT
|FK26 ENT
|LE26 ZAY
|LE26 ZAZ
|LE26 ZBO
|RU26 RUS
|RU26 UKR
|SC26 TUM
|F26 GOT
|G26 HAD
|N26 ERR
|FK26 ODD
|FK26 ODS
|FK26 ODX
|LE26 ZER
|LE26 ZRR
|LE26 ZRS
|SH26 GED
|SH26 GER
|SH26 GGD
|N26 NOG
|AA26 LAH
|AA26 NAL
|FK26 ODZ
|FK26 OOK
|FK26 RUS
|LE26 ZZA
|LE26 ZZR
|MO26 AZA
|SH26 GGS
|SH26 GGZ
|SH26 HAG
|AA26 NUS
|AA26 ORT
|AA26 RSE
|FK26 UKR
|FK26 VAJ
|FK26 YPO
|MP26 OMB
|MU26 GDD
|MU26 GED
|SK26 NKK
|SK26 NKS
|SK26 NKY
|AA26 RYN
|AA26 USE
|AA26 YAN
|FL26 NGE
|FO26 AZA
|FU26 ASH
|MU26 GER
|MU26 GGD
|MU26 GGR
|SK26 NKZ
|SK26 NNK
|SL26 GGS
|AA26 YPO
|AF26 NNY
|AG26 OOK
|FU26 AYS
|FU26 AZA
|FU26 FFU
|MU26 GRR
|MU26 HER
|MY26 ANJ
|SL26 GGY
|SL26 GGZ
|SL26 GSS
|AJ26 HAD
|AN26 NAL
|AN26 NUS
|FU26 GAY
|FU26 KED
|FU26 KER
|MY26 ASH
|NA26 ASA
|NA26 ASD
|SL26 GZZ
|SP26 STC
|SP26 STK
|AS26 BOY
|AS26 FKU
|AS26 FUL
|FU26 ODD
|FU26 ODS
|FU26 ODX
|NA26 ASU
|NA26 ASX
|NA26 AYS
|SP26 ZES
|SP26 ZZY
|SP26 ZZZ
|AS26 FWC
|AS26 GAY
|AS26 HLE
|FU26 ODZ
|GA26 ASA
|GA26 AYS
|NA26 TZY
|NE26 NOG
|NE26 ROO
|SS26 ANG
|SS26 MBO
|ST26 ABB
|AS26 HOL
|AS26 OLE
|AT26 NNY
|GA26 AZA
|GA26 BAD
|GA26 BOM
|NE26 ROS
|NE26 ROX
|NE26 ROZ
|ST26 ABS
|TE26 ROR
|TO26 AZA
|AU26 WTZ
|AW26 NKR
|BA26 AYS
|GA26 CMP
|GA26 CTY
|GA26 DED
|NE26 RRO
|NN26 AAA
|NN26 AAR
|TR26 NNY
|TT26 NNY
|TU26 NOB
|BA26 AYY
|BA26 AZA
|BA26 OMB
|GA26 DTH
|GA26 DWN
|GA26 FKT
|NN26 AAS
|NN26 AAZ
|NN26 ERS
|TW26 TTS
|UA26 USE
|UA26 YAN
|BJ26 AGG
|BJ26 AGS
|BJ26 AGZ
|GA26 GAY
|GA26 GUN
|GA26 HAM
|NN26 ERZ
|NN26 GAA
|NN26 GAR
|UF26 GGY
|UG26 OOK
|UK26 ANG
|BJ26 ALL
|BJ26 ALS
|BJ26 ALZ
|GA26 HER
|GA26 HTR
|GA26 KLL
|NN26 GAS
|NN26 RRR
|NN26 RRS
|UK26 AZA
|UK26 OMB
|UK26 ONE
|BJ26 AYE
|BJ26 AYO
|BJ26 AYS
|GA26 KLR
|GA26 KLS
|GA26 MOB
|NO26 ALS
|NO26 AYS
|NO26 AZA
|UK26 RUS
|UK26 UKR
|UN26 ERS
|BJ26 AYX
|BJ26 AYY
|BJ26 AYZ
|GA26 NAZ
|GA26 OFF
|GA26 OMB
|NO26 COP
|NO26 FUZ
|NO26 LAC
|UN26 ERZ
|UN26 RUS
|UN26 UKR
|BJ26 OYO
|BJ26 OYS
|BJ26 OYX
|GA26 OUT
|GA26 PLO
|GA26 ROT
|NO26 LAK
|NO26 LCK
|NO26 LEZ
|UP26 AZA
|UP26 BOM
|UP26 RUS
|BJ26 OYY
|BJ26 OYZ
|BJ26 RLS
|GA26 SHT
|GA26 WAR
|GB26 ANG
|NO26 ODD
|NO26 ODS
|NO26 ODX
|UP26 UKR
|UR26 AYS
|UR26 AYX
|BJ26 RLY
|BJ26 RLZ
|BJ26 STD
|GB26 RUS
|GB26 UKR
|GG26 NJA
|NO26 ODZ
|NO26 OG*
|NO26 OOK
|UR26 AYY
|UR26 AYZ
|US26 AZA
|BJ26 UYE
|BJ26 UYS
|BJ26 UYX
|GG26 OOK
|GO26 ACK
|GO26 AZA
|NO26 OV*
|NO26 RUS
|NO26 UKR
|US26 MBO
|US26 OMB
|US26 WAR
|BJ26 UYY
|BJ26 UYZ
|BL26 CKY
|GO26 BCK
|GO26 BOM
|GO26 FWC
|NO26 YPO
|NY26 NOG
|OK26 AGX
|UT26 NNS
|UT26 NNY
|UT26 NNZ
|BT26 NNY
|BU26 OMB
|BY26 RUS
|GO26 HEL
|GO26 HLL
|GO26 JEU
|OK26 GAG
|ON26 ERS
|ON26 ERZ
|UT26 NSX
|UW26 NKR
|VD26 AY*
|BY26 UKR
|CA26 BOM
|CA26 OMB
|GO26 OMB
|GO26 PAK
|GO26 RUS
|OR26 GYS
|OR26 GYX
|OR26 GYY
|WA26 ANG
|WA26 ASA
|WA26 ASD
|CC26 OON
|DO26 GAR
|DO26 GER
|GO26 SHT
|GO26 UKR
|GO26 WAR
|OR26 GYZ
|OR26 YBJ
|OR26 YES
|WA26 AYS
|WA26 AZA
|WA26 GBR
|DO26 GGA
|DO26 GGN
|DO26 GGR
|GY26 PDD
|GY26 PED
|HA26 AZA
|OR26 YEZ
|OR26 YFK
|OR26 YHO
|WA26 OMB
|WA26 OOK
|WA26 RAB
|DO26 GNG
|DO26 GNN
|DO26 GRR
|HE26 ASH
|HE26 OLA
|HE26 SHE
|OR26 YSS
|OR26 YSX
|OR26 YSZ
|WA26 RUS
|WA26 UKR
|WO26 OUT
|DO26 GYN
|DO26 NGG
|DO26 NNG
|HE26 ULA
|HH26 ASD
|HH26 OMB
|OR26 YXX
|OR26 YYS
|OR26 YYX
|WO26 SGO
|WO26 SNO
|WW26 ASD
|DO26 RRR
|EU26 GON
|EU26 OMB
|HH26 OMO
|HH26 WAR
|JE26 HAD
|OR26 YYY
|OR26 YYZ
|OR26 YZZ
|WW26 ASX
|WW26 GAS
|WW26 JEU
|EU26 RUS
|EU26 UKR
|FA26 ATS
|JJ26 HAD
|JU26 ANG
|JU26 CMP
|PM26 OMB
|PU26 SAY
|PU26 SEY
|WW26 JUU
|WW26 NAZ
|WW26 NKR
|FA26 ATT
|FA26 ATZ
|FA26 GER
|JU26 NAS
|JU26 NAZ
|JU26 OVN
|PU26 SYS
|PU26 SYY
|RA26 EAD
|WW26 NKS
|WW26 NKZ
|WW26 RUS
|FA26 GGS
|FA26 GSS
|FA26 GUT
|LA26 EBJ
|LA26 EFU
|LE26 AYS
|RA26 EDD
|RA26 HED
|RR26 PED
|XG26 NJA
|XN26 ERS
|XN26 ERZ
|FA26 HAG
|FA26 OTS
|FA26 OTT
|LE26 BOO
|LE26 BOS
|LE26 BOX
|RR26 PER
|RR26 PES
|RR26 PEU
|XT26 NNY
|YA26 DEE
|YA26 DYS
|FA26 OTZ
|FA26 UTT
|FF26 OTZ
|LE26 BOZ
|LE26 ERZ
|LE26 ZAA
|RR26 PEX
|RR26 PEY
|RU26 OMB
|YA26 DYY
|YE26 MEN
|YE26 RUS
|FK26 ANG
|FK26 ASH
|FK26 AY*
|LE26 ZAR
|LE26 ZAS
|LE26 ZAX
|YE26 UKR
