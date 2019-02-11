Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Banned car number plates: these NSFW 26-reg number plates are ruled rude for the roads

The DVLA has revealed its list of new-for-March 2026 number plates that are too saucy for the streets, and there are plenty of potential shockers to be found

By:Tom Jervis
10 Dec 2025
Naughty number plates

We've not quite finished with 2025 yet, but Auto Express has already managed to get its hands on the official list of banned number plates, which the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) deems too rude to be used on the road.

Every March and September, the DVLA issues a new combination of letters and numbers, featuring the ‘age identifier’ number. Cars registered in March use the last two digits of the year, so in this case it’ll be ‘26’, and in September, 50 is added to that previous number to represent getting halfway through the 12-month cycle, resulting in ‘76’ for September 2026.

Some numerical combinations can look like letters with only a bit of squinting, leading to some hilarious results – the current ‘75’ registration, for example, looks a bit like ‘RS’, leading to some naughty registrations such as ‘AR75 RSE’. The forthcoming ‘26’ indicator requires a bit more imagination, but a handful of coarse compositions such as ‘AA26 NUS’ continue to crop up regardless of the age indicator.

Other registrations can be deemed offensive, though, which is something the DVLA takes seriously. The organisation holds two meetings per year to ensure no number plates go into circulation that “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. With this in mind, we’re sure you can understand why the likes of ‘GO26 HEL’ and ‘RU26 UKR’ are on the DVLA’s banned list for this latest registration change.

Regardless, in the spirit of fun (and also something almost bordering serious journalism, because many of these plates are genuinely rude and offensive), we’ve listed below all of this September’s banned plates.

The UK’s banned ‘26’ car number plates

You can find a full list of banned 26-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.

B26 OMBC26 ASHF26 GATFK26 AZAFK26 BRTFK26 ENTLE26 ZAYLE26 ZAZLE26 ZBORU26 RUSRU26 UKRSC26 TUM
F26 GOTG26 HADN26 ERRFK26 ODDFK26 ODSFK26 ODXLE26 ZERLE26 ZRRLE26 ZRSSH26 GEDSH26 GERSH26 GGD
N26 NOGAA26 LAHAA26 NALFK26 ODZFK26 OOKFK26 RUSLE26 ZZALE26 ZZRMO26 AZASH26 GGSSH26 GGZSH26 HAG
AA26 NUSAA26 ORTAA26 RSEFK26 UKRFK26 VAJFK26 YPOMP26 OMBMU26 GDDMU26 GEDSK26 NKKSK26 NKSSK26 NKY
AA26 RYNAA26 USEAA26 YANFL26 NGEFO26 AZAFU26 ASHMU26 GERMU26 GGDMU26 GGRSK26 NKZSK26 NNKSL26 GGS
AA26 YPOAF26 NNYAG26 OOKFU26 AYSFU26 AZAFU26 FFUMU26 GRRMU26 HERMY26 ANJSL26 GGYSL26 GGZSL26 GSS
AJ26 HADAN26 NALAN26 NUSFU26 GAYFU26 KEDFU26 KERMY26 ASHNA26 ASANA26 ASDSL26 GZZSP26 STCSP26 STK
AS26 BOYAS26 FKUAS26 FULFU26 ODDFU26 ODSFU26 ODXNA26 ASUNA26 ASXNA26 AYSSP26 ZESSP26 ZZYSP26 ZZZ
AS26 FWCAS26 GAYAS26 HLEFU26 ODZGA26 ASAGA26 AYSNA26 TZYNE26 NOGNE26 ROOSS26 ANGSS26 MBOST26 ABB
AS26 HOLAS26 OLEAT26 NNYGA26 AZAGA26 BADGA26 BOMNE26 ROSNE26 ROXNE26 ROZST26 ABSTE26 RORTO26 AZA
AU26 WTZAW26 NKRBA26 AYSGA26 CMPGA26 CTYGA26 DEDNE26 RRONN26 AAANN26 AARTR26 NNYTT26 NNYTU26 NOB
BA26 AYYBA26 AZABA26 OMBGA26 DTHGA26 DWNGA26 FKTNN26 AASNN26 AAZNN26 ERSTW26 TTSUA26 USEUA26 YAN
BJ26 AGGBJ26 AGSBJ26 AGZGA26 GAYGA26 GUNGA26 HAMNN26 ERZNN26 GAANN26 GARUF26 GGYUG26 OOKUK26 ANG
BJ26 ALLBJ26 ALSBJ26 ALZGA26 HERGA26 HTRGA26 KLLNN26 GASNN26 RRRNN26 RRSUK26 AZAUK26 OMBUK26 ONE
BJ26 AYEBJ26 AYOBJ26 AYSGA26 KLRGA26 KLSGA26 MOBNO26 ALSNO26 AYSNO26 AZAUK26 RUSUK26 UKRUN26 ERS
BJ26 AYXBJ26 AYYBJ26 AYZGA26 NAZGA26 OFFGA26 OMBNO26 COPNO26 FUZNO26 LACUN26 ERZUN26 RUSUN26 UKR
BJ26 OYOBJ26 OYSBJ26 OYXGA26 OUTGA26 PLOGA26 ROTNO26 LAKNO26 LCKNO26 LEZUP26 AZAUP26 BOMUP26 RUS
BJ26 OYYBJ26 OYZBJ26 RLSGA26 SHTGA26 WARGB26 ANGNO26 ODDNO26 ODSNO26 ODXUP26 UKRUR26 AYSUR26 AYX
BJ26 RLYBJ26 RLZBJ26 STDGB26 RUSGB26 UKRGG26 NJANO26 ODZNO26 OG*NO26 OOKUR26 AYYUR26 AYZUS26 AZA
BJ26 UYEBJ26 UYSBJ26 UYXGG26 OOKGO26 ACKGO26 AZANO26 OV*NO26 RUSNO26 UKRUS26 MBOUS26 OMBUS26 WAR
BJ26 UYYBJ26 UYZBL26 CKYGO26 BCKGO26 BOMGO26 FWCNO26 YPONY26 NOGOK26 AGXUT26 NNSUT26 NNYUT26 NNZ
BT26 NNYBU26 OMBBY26 RUSGO26 HELGO26 HLLGO26 JEUOK26 GAGON26 ERSON26 ERZUT26 NSXUW26 NKRVD26 AY*
BY26 UKRCA26 BOMCA26 OMBGO26 OMBGO26 PAKGO26 RUSOR26 GYSOR26 GYXOR26 GYYWA26 ANGWA26 ASAWA26 ASD
CC26 OONDO26 GARDO26 GERGO26 SHTGO26 UKRGO26 WAROR26 GYZOR26 YBJOR26 YESWA26 AYSWA26 AZAWA26 GBR
DO26 GGADO26 GGNDO26 GGRGY26 PDDGY26 PEDHA26 AZAOR26 YEZOR26 YFKOR26 YHOWA26 OMBWA26 OOKWA26 RAB
DO26 GNGDO26 GNNDO26 GRRHE26 ASHHE26 OLAHE26 SHEOR26 YSSOR26 YSXOR26 YSZWA26 RUSWA26 UKRWO26 OUT
DO26 GYNDO26 NGGDO26 NNGHE26 ULAHH26 ASDHH26 OMBOR26 YXXOR26 YYSOR26 YYXWO26 SGOWO26 SNOWW26 ASD
DO26 RRREU26 GONEU26 OMBHH26 OMOHH26 WARJE26 HADOR26 YYYOR26 YYZOR26 YZZWW26 ASXWW26 GASWW26 JEU
EU26 RUSEU26 UKRFA26 ATSJJ26 HADJU26 ANGJU26 CMPPM26 OMBPU26 SAYPU26 SEYWW26 JUUWW26 NAZWW26 NKR
FA26 ATTFA26 ATZFA26 GERJU26 NASJU26 NAZJU26 OVNPU26 SYSPU26 SYYRA26 EADWW26 NKSWW26 NKZWW26 RUS
FA26 GGSFA26 GSSFA26 GUTLA26 EBJLA26 EFULE26 AYSRA26 EDDRA26 HEDRR26 PEDXG26 NJAXN26 ERSXN26 ERZ
FA26 HAGFA26 OTSFA26 OTTLE26 BOOLE26 BOSLE26 BOXRR26 PERRR26 PESRR26 PEUXT26 NNYYA26 DEEYA26 DYS
FA26 OTZFA26 UTTFF26 OTZLE26 BOZLE26 ERZLE26 ZAARR26 PEXRR26 PEYRU26 OMBYA26 DYYYE26 MENYE26 RUS
FK26 ANGFK26 ASHFK26 AY*LE26 ZARLE26 ZASLE26 ZAXYE26 UKR     

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content