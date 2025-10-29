Stellantis, Uber and Wayve form a driverless taxi dream team
One of the world’s largest car makers is getting into the driverless taxi market
Stellantis, the parent company of Vauxhall and Peugeot among many other brands, has announced a partnership with ride-hailing service Uber and British autonomous driving company Wayve to develop a new robotaxi.
The robotaxis will utilise ‘Level 4’ autonomous technology, meaning they can be fully driverless, and will be deployed “at a global scale” according to Stellantis. The project will give Stellantis and Uber a rival to the robotaxis of Tesla and Waymo.
Stellantis will develop and manufacture the vehicles on Level 4 autonomy-ready platforms, on display at MOVE 2026 on 17 and 18 June at Excel in London.
Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis said: “By combining our L4-Ready Platforms, designed from the ground up for safe and efficient driverless operation, with Wayve’s adaptive AI and Uber’s global network, we are accelerating the deployment of autonomous vehicles that meet real customer needs and enable seamless mobility at scale in everyday life.”
Customers for Stellantis’ upcoming robotaxi would book it via an Uber app. It’s not clear how or if Uber’s mutual two-way star rating system will be carried over to the driverless taxis.
Wayve’s involvement in the project revolves around providing the artificial intelligence driving software to enable the vehicles to “understand and navigate complex real-world environments fully autonomously,” according to the tech company. Nvidia, one of the world’s largest software companies, will provide the AI processors to Wayve, with the system designed to adapt to different regions and driving conditions without relying on existing mapping or re-engineering, which should allow faster and more cost-effective expansion in future.
“This partnership brings together three leaders, each with our own strengths: Stellantis’ vehicle expertise, Uber’s global mobility platform and Wayve’s embodied AI,” said Kaity Fischer, Wayve’s VP of Commercial and Operations.
As for the cars themselves, last year Stellantis announced that it intended to use its pre-existing vehicular architecture for this project, but the latest imagery suggests the taxis may actually be unique models.
Though specific details on launch timings or production capacity hasn’t been announced recently, last year Uber said it plans to launch services “in select cities worldwide, starting with 5,000 units, with initial operations beginning in the United States”. It is expected production won’t start until 2028, however, with testing to ramp up closer to that date.
That’s not to say we won’t see driverless Uber services in the UK before then, however. The firm has already announced its plans to offer pilot autonomous taxi rides in London from spring 2026 in line with Government legislation. These vehicles will be modified Ford Mustang Mach-E models, also powered by Wayve.
But Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said: “Nvidia is the backbone of the AI era and is now fully harnessing that innovation to unleash L4 autonomy at enormous scale, with Stellantis among the first to integrate Nvidia’s technology for deployment on Uber. We are thrilled to work with Stellantis to bring thousands of their autonomous vehicles to riders around the world.”
It’s worth noting that the launch of these Stellantis and Nvidia-backed vehicles will come a long time after Tesla and Waymo enter the UK autonomous taxi market. The latter has declared it will also launch pilot services in London in 2026, whilst Tesla is yet to announce anything yet. It has been spotted testing its systems around the tricky streets of the nation’s capital, however.
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