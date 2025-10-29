Stellantis, the parent company of Vauxhall and Peugeot among many other brands, has announced a partnership with ride-hailing service Uber and British autonomous driving company Wayve to develop a new robotaxi.

The robotaxis will utilise ‘Level 4’ autonomous technology, meaning they can be fully driverless, and will be deployed “at a global scale” according to Stellantis. The project will give Stellantis and Uber a rival to the robotaxis of Tesla and Waymo.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Stellantis will develop and manufacture the vehicles on Level 4 autonomy-ready platforms, on display at MOVE 2026 on 17 and 18 June at Excel in London.

Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis said: “By combining our L4-Ready Platforms, designed from the ground up for safe and efficient driverless operation, with Wayve’s adaptive AI and Uber’s global network, we are accelerating the deployment of autonomous vehicles that meet real customer needs and enable seamless mobility at scale in everyday life.”

Customers for Stellantis’ upcoming robotaxi would book it via an Uber app. It’s not clear how or if Uber’s mutual two-way star rating system will be carried over to the driverless taxis.

Wayve’s involvement in the project revolves around providing the artificial intelligence driving software to enable the vehicles to “understand and navigate complex real-world environments fully autonomously,” according to the tech company. Nvidia, one of the world’s largest software companies, will provide the AI processors to Wayve, with the system designed to adapt to different regions and driving conditions without relying on existing mapping or re-engineering, which should allow faster and more cost-effective expansion in future.