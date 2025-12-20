Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

EV drivers aren't avoiding long trips this Christmas, but range is a worry

Our poll has revealed that a significant chunk of electric-car owners are nervous about driving long distances during the holiday season

By:Alastair Crooks
20 Dec 2025
Electric car charging

Exclusive research by Auto Express has revealed that a third of EV drivers are anxious about driving during the Christmas holidays, with their electric car’s range being a major concern. 

We conducted a poll of 2,253 drivers and 34 per cent of which owned an electric car. A total of 69 per cent of those surveyed said they were planning to drive over the Christmas period. In terms of the length of the planned trips, 48 per cent planned to drive over 100 miles in one trip and 28 per cent said they would do a journey of over 200 miles. 

There is no sign in the survey data that electric car drivers are shying away from longer journeys. EV drivers actually planned to do more long trips over 100 miles with 55 per cent ticking that box and of those people, 22 per cent said  their longest journey will be over 200 miles.

A whopping 37 per cent of these pure-electric car drivers said they are worried about making it to their destination with over a quarter (26 per cent) revealed plans to abandon their EVs and ‘take another car’ - probably a reference to petrol or diesel alternatives. 

Making a lot of our drives during Christmas worse, and not just for EV drivers, will be the expected levels of traffic. This year is predicted to be the busiest for Christmas traffic since the Covid pandemic. 

Between Wednesday 17 December and Christmas Eve the following week, the RAC and transport analytics firm, INRIX, predict as many as 37.5 million journeys will take place across the UK. Drivers are even being advised to avoid the roads between 2pm and 7pm during this period.

Christmas electric car driving advice

If you are taking to the roads in your EV during the festive season there are a number of things you can do to make your drive go smoothly. 

1. Plan your charging stops in advance
For those driving long distances, planning will be key. If you can,  use built-in sat-nav where available - or EV charging apps such as Zap-Map, Google Maps and Apple Maps - to find charger locations along your route. Always identify a nearby back-up charger in case your first choice is busy or out of order.

2. Use live charging maps to avoid wasted stops
Many charging apps show whether a charger is working, occupied or reserved, as well as its speed and cost. Checking this before you arrive can save valuable time during the busy Christmas travel period.

3. Start with a full charge at home if you can
Charging overnight at home is usually the cheapest and most reliable option. Setting off with a full battery reduces your reliance on busy public chargers.

4. Choose rapid chargers for long motorway journeys
Rapid chargers (100kW+) are ideal for festive road trips, often capable of adding 10 to 80% of charge in under 30 minutes. They’re more expensive, but perfect for quick, efficient stops.

5. Allow extra time and avoid running the battery too low
Expect queues at popular service stations and plan to arrive with a comfortable buffer of range. Don’t rely on reaching a charger with just a few miles of range left.

6. Check payment options before you arrive
While most new chargers support contactless payments, some networks are cheaper to use via their apps. Download key apps and set up payment in advance, as mobile signals can be unreliable at some locations.

7. Drive efficiently and have a back-up plan
Cold weather, heavy loads and higher speeds reduce range. Smooth driving, keeping motorway speed down and using car eco modes help, but always double-check charger compatibility and have a contingency option in mind in case plans change.

Christmas driving survey 2025

  • Auto Express polled 2253 drivers between December 10th and December 15th 
What is the longest journey you're planning over the Christmas period?
None31%
less than 25 miles15%
25-50 miles10%
50-100 miles11%
100-200 miles13%
200+ miles19%
  
If you are driving an EV, are you worried about range?
I don't have an EV66%
No, I'm not worried about range21%
Yes,  I'm worried about range9%
I have an EV, but I'm taking another car3%

