EV drivers aren't avoiding long trips this Christmas, but range is a worry

Exclusive research by Auto Express has revealed that a third of EV drivers are anxious about driving during the Christmas holidays, with their electric car’s range being a major concern.

We conducted a poll of 2,253 drivers and 34 per cent of which owned an electric car. A total of 69 per cent of those surveyed said they were planning to drive over the Christmas period. In terms of the length of the planned trips, 48 per cent planned to drive over 100 miles in one trip and 28 per cent said they would do a journey of over 200 miles.

There is no sign in the survey data that electric car drivers are shying away from longer journeys. EV drivers actually planned to do more long trips over 100 miles with 55 per cent ticking that box and of those people, 22 per cent said their longest journey will be over 200 miles.

A whopping 37 per cent of these pure-electric car drivers said they are worried about making it to their destination with over a quarter (26 per cent) revealed plans to abandon their EVs and ‘take another car’ - probably a reference to petrol or diesel alternatives.