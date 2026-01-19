Huge plug-in hybrid car grant launched in Germany

Germany has launched a new incentive for buyers of plug-in hybrid models, slashing prices by the equivalent of up to £4,000.

The announcement comes as part of a new electric car subsidy programme by the German Federal Government designed to get households with lower incomes into low and zero-emission vehicles. Electric cars benefit from a flat €3,000 discount, which increases by €1,000 if the vehicle costs under €60,000, and by €2,000 if it’s under €45,000. Furthermore, German households with children aged under 18 can receive an extra €500 discount for each of their first two children making an extra saving of €1,000. That puts the total possible grant at €6,000 or £5,200.

Yet unlike the UK’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) which, as its name suggests, is only applicable to fully-electric models, Germany’s scheme even offers discounts for petrol and diesel powered plug-in hybrids. The basic subsidy for PHEV models is half that of EVs (€1,500), however, all of the aforementioned additional benefits still apply, meaning those with two children deciding to purchase a plug-in hybrid model costing under €45,000 could receive a chunky €4,500 (£3,900) subsidy – effectively a 10 per cent discount.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, like the ECG, which is offered in two tiers – Band 1 (£3,750 discount for the most sustainably-produced EVs) and Band 2 (£1,500 discount) – the German grant comes with several stipulations. Total post-tax household earnings must be below €80,000 to qualify, while a maximum holding period of 36 months means buyers will need to keep the vehicle for three years if they wish to keep the bonus and not have to pay it back.