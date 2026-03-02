Petrol and even electric car charging prices have the potential to climb sharply amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East. The price of oil and gas has risen substantially over the past few days, and experts are predicting that this will eventually be felt at UK fuel pumps and home wallboxes.

On Wednesday morning, the price of Brent crude oil – the type typically used for the manufacture of petrol – rose to more than $84 per barrel. This is the highest it’s been since last June when the US dropped its so-called ‘bunker-buster’ bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Similarly, the price for gas in the UK surged to its highest point in three years, to well over £1.44 per therm. This is largely down to Qatar halting its exports of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) after Iran threatened to attack any tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

All of this will see filling up at the pumps and plugs get quite a bit more expensive. The RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, said: “Even though the price of dated Brent crude rose by $5 a barrel on Monday to $78, the impact of this shouldn’t be felt for over a week.