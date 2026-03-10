Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Electric car myths and misinformation continue to slow the EV transition

Two-thirds of UK motorists apparently don’t know that EVs can be cheaper to own and run than petrol cars

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Mar 2026
BMW iX3

New research has found many drivers of petrol and diesel cars still don’t fully understand EVs, and warns that misinformation is causing motorists to hold back from making the shift to electric cars

The findings come from a survey commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank and carried out by YouGov. A total of 1,002 non-EV drivers were asked whether statements about electric cars were true or false, with more than half scoring two or less out of 10. Just five per cent managed to get eight or more correct.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One prominent misconception about EVs is that they're more likely to catch fire than combustion-engined cars. Less than a quarter of those who took part in the survey recognised that was false, while nearly half believed it. 

Unsurprisingly, the research also found that the most ill-informed participants are roughly 17 times less likely to choose an EV as their next car, whereas the people who scored well are around three times more likely to ditch petrol or diesel and get an electric car next. 

The ECIU previously conducted research into the effect of misinformation surrounding electric cars in 2024 and its latest results suggest that the issue is getting worse in some areas. The previous research found that 41 per cent of non-EV drivers thought that electric cars were more likely to catch fire than petrol ones, compared with 46 per cent this time.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Commenting on the results, the ECIU’s head of transport, Colin Walker, said: “A constant stream of misinformation is skewing non-EV drivers’ knowledge of EVs. With two-thirds not knowing that EVs are cheaper to own and run than petrol cars, it’s clear that many are holding back from making the shift to EVs.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Labour MP Perran Moon, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on EVs, highlighted that in 2024 a report by the House of Lords committee had warned that misinformation was a barrier to more motorists going electric and it accused the then-Conservative Government of failing to show enough “urgency” in tackling this issue.

After seeing the result of the new research, Moon called for the Government, automotive industry and media to dispel myths and misinformation about EVs “to ensure that drivers are equipped with the facts when deciding on their next purchase”. 

Auto Express recently conducted an investigation into whether electric cars are cheaper to run than their petrol-powered equivalents. We found that while buying an EV doesn’t necessarily guarantee lower overall running costs, some of the newer models on the market, such as the Skoda Elroq and Ford Puma Gen-E – which are both available to buy or lease through our Buy A Car service – can be easier on your wallet, even without the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) that brings makes them both more affordable. 

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Mercedes GLA exclusive image - front

New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech

Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
News
9 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content