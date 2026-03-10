Electric car myths and misinformation continue to slow the EV transition
Two-thirds of UK motorists apparently don’t know that EVs can be cheaper to own and run than petrol cars
New research has found many drivers of petrol and diesel cars still don’t fully understand EVs, and warns that misinformation is causing motorists to hold back from making the shift to electric cars.
The findings come from a survey commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank and carried out by YouGov. A total of 1,002 non-EV drivers were asked whether statements about electric cars were true or false, with more than half scoring two or less out of 10. Just five per cent managed to get eight or more correct.
One prominent misconception about EVs is that they're more likely to catch fire than combustion-engined cars. Less than a quarter of those who took part in the survey recognised that was false, while nearly half believed it.
Unsurprisingly, the research also found that the most ill-informed participants are roughly 17 times less likely to choose an EV as their next car, whereas the people who scored well are around three times more likely to ditch petrol or diesel and get an electric car next.
The ECIU previously conducted research into the effect of misinformation surrounding electric cars in 2024 and its latest results suggest that the issue is getting worse in some areas. The previous research found that 41 per cent of non-EV drivers thought that electric cars were more likely to catch fire than petrol ones, compared with 46 per cent this time.
Commenting on the results, the ECIU’s head of transport, Colin Walker, said: “A constant stream of misinformation is skewing non-EV drivers’ knowledge of EVs. With two-thirds not knowing that EVs are cheaper to own and run than petrol cars, it’s clear that many are holding back from making the shift to EVs.”
Labour MP Perran Moon, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on EVs, highlighted that in 2024 a report by the House of Lords committee had warned that misinformation was a barrier to more motorists going electric and it accused the then-Conservative Government of failing to show enough “urgency” in tackling this issue.
After seeing the result of the new research, Moon called for the Government, automotive industry and media to dispel myths and misinformation about EVs “to ensure that drivers are equipped with the facts when deciding on their next purchase”.
Auto Express recently conducted an investigation into whether electric cars are cheaper to run than their petrol-powered equivalents. We found that while buying an EV doesn’t necessarily guarantee lower overall running costs, some of the newer models on the market, such as the Skoda Elroq and Ford Puma Gen-E – which are both available to buy or lease through our Buy A Car service – can be easier on your wallet, even without the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) that brings makes them both more affordable.
Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...