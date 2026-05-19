To overcome this conundrum, the automotive industry has proposed introducing a telematics system that will be able to track and transmit mileage to a central server. This will be able to provide a simpler and more accurate means of charging than the alternative for eVED, which involves estimating and paying for one’s annual mileage, then to have it checked at the end of the year, with the difference either charged or rebated.

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“This is the benefit of using a telematics-based system as it’s more precise,” Barrett explained. “You’d be able to tell what proportion of people are driving in electric mode, versus petrol.” In theory, such a system would be able to transmit data only when the car is in EV mode, meaning PHEV drivers pay a proportionate amount of eVED to how much (or little) electric power they use.

All of this won’t require new technology; in-built SIM cards and GPS have been required by law on all new cars since 2018. It will, however, heavily rely on the verdict from motorists. Studies by EVA England suggest that “the majority of” electric car drivers believe they should pay their fair share of road tax, but only a quarter would be in favour of a telematics-based system, provided it does not transmit location-based data.

There are some circumstances, however, where GPS data will be key to accurately calculate mileage for eVED. Those living near the Irish border or driving their car abroad often will be able to avoid being charged for foreign miles by a telematics system that can ascertain whether or not you’re driving in the UK. The more rudimentary approach of self-submission and MoT mileage checks will not be able to account for these discrepancies.