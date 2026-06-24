Of all the unfathomable, eyebrow-raising ideas we’ve seen in the world of cars, this could be the most insane: a hypercar with a previously unheard-of, legs-back driving position inspired by superbikes. To our eyes, it looks unbelievably uncomfortable but could they be on to something?

A fledgling outfit called Sanrivatti came up with the idea, which it calls the ‘Apex Position’. This is supposed to place the driver – who is going to have to be incredibly flexible, we think – “at the very centre of the hypercar experience”.

From what we can tell, Sanrivatti’s as-yet-unnamed creation doesn’t have any room for a passenger. But that’s probably a good thing, because they would have to go directly behind the driver, giving them a better view of the backside ahead than the road. We also don’t know what kind of controls the driver will have, pedals might be a challenge to incorporate.

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Naturally, every new supercar or hypercar maker needs to have something special to gain any chance of standing out from Ferrari, Lamborghini and the rest of the establishment. Pagani set out to make V12-powered works of art and GMA promised the ultimate analogue driving experience. The goal for this new Dutch start-up is to deliver the most immersive and involving driving experience possible - in a car you ride like a horse.