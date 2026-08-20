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Tesla Semi electric HGV is coming to Europe

European specifications will be unveiled at the IAA Transportation show in September, but UK could miss out on 500-mile version

By:Tom Jervis
20 Aug 2026
Tesla Semi

Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla is expanding its European line-up, with the all-electric Semi truck on its way to this side of the Atlantic.

Set to make its European debut in September at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, the Tesla Semi is the EV brand’s take on traditional American semi-trucks. The original concept was revealed a decade ago, and has only just entered mass production in the US.

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Tesla will reveal full European specs in Hannover, but for now we know that the Semi is offered in both Standard and Long Range forms in North America. 

Standard Range trucks utilise a huge 548kWh battery to return up to 300 miles on a single charge, but that pales in comparison to the 822kWh Long Range model which, according to Tesla, is capable of 500 miles before needing to be plugged in. Three rear-mounted electric motors produce 1,073bhp, and the model can tow up to 37 tonnes.

A 1,000-volt electric architecture allows for ultra-fast charging of up to 1.2 megawatts (1,200kW). This enables drivers to add 60 per cent to the battery in under half an hour, although reaching peak speeds requires one of Tesla’s own Megachargers. Similar to BYD’s Flash charging system, Tesla’s Megachargers sit alongside huge Megapack batteries, which ease strain on the electricity grid.

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While European specs are yet to be confirmed, we did notice that Tesla’s UK site says the Semi is capable of up to 550km (around 340 miles) on a single charge, and can charge at speeds of up to 800kW. With that in mind and considering the difference between European WLTP and American EPA efficiency ratings, we may only get the Standard Range truck over here with a much lower maximum charging speed.

Regardless, it will still have the same futuristic Semi look, with a front light bar that matches that of the Tesla Model Y SUV, which is available to lease from just £370 per month via Auto Express’s Buy A Car service. Inside, there are two huge touchscreens flanking the central driver’s seat.

In the UK, EVs account for just shy of one per cent of all HCVs (heavy commercial vehicles) sold in the first half of 2026. 

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes said: “Government support has helped incubate this emerging market, but if the sector is to decarbonise at pace, operators need confidence – and that means addressing key barriers to investment and a technology-neutral approach that recognises the diversity and complexity of HGV use.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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