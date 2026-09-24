This is the fabulous new Renault 8 Gordini concept: a 21st century reimagining of one of the original sports saloons, which revives the historic name of the French marque’s go-fast arm before it was Renaultsport or Alpine.

Racing driver Amédée Gordini was famous for extracting big power from small engines, earning him the nickname ‘the wizard’. He began producing tuned versions of Renault’s cars in the late fifties, while Renault-Gordini motors took on Le Mans and Formula 1.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Iconic creations followed, including the Renault 5 Gordini that was sold in Britain back in the eighties, but by far the most famous was the 1964 Renault 8 Gordini – a fast French icon and rally legend.

Renault created this new homage as yet another opportunity to remind us of its history and heritage, as well as prove again that it’s the fun one compared with Alpine, which is the most serious and focused.

What does the Renault 8 Gordini look like?

Some 300 design proposals were put forward for the project, with the best eventually whittled down into the show-stopper you see here, which we’re told came together in just two months. Romain Gauvin, head of advanced design and concept cars at Renault, who showed around the car before its world debut, said: “Usually, if I ask the team to work on some boring project, it will take a lot of time. But this one, I don’t know why, but it went very fast.”