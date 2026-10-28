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Futuristic GFG Style Peralta D is a Maserati GranTurismo with a copper body

Designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro, this wild-looking supercar features bodywork made exclusively from hand-hammered copper

By:Matt Robinson
28 Oct 2026
GFG Style Peralta D - front 3/4 studio21

Generally, a car’s bodywork is made from steel, aluminium, carbon fibre or plastic, or a mix of those. Copper, though, is a new one on us. 

The car to have such a construction is the one-off GFG Style Peralta D. You might not have heard of the brand, but you will probably recognise the surname of the chap who styled it – Fabrizio Giugiaro. He’s the son of Italdesign founder Giorgetto Giugiaro, whose CV includes another car made from an unusual material – the stainless steel DMC DeLorean

The Peralta D follows up another one-off, the Maserati MC20-based Peralta S, with both cars taking their names from the entrepreneur and collector who commissioned them, Carlos Peralta. The ‘S’ designation from the first creation was in dedication to Peralta’s sons, with the D in the newer car standing for ‘donne’, the Italian word for women, in tribute to his daughters. 

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Once again, a Maserati is used as a base, but this time it’s the front-engined GranTurismo. No specifications are given, but the presence of an exhaust system suggests it’s the petrol-powered version of the car, rather than the all-electric Folgore. That means it’ll have up to 542bhp available from a twin-turbo V6. With copper not being an especially light material, it’ll likely be a fair bit slower than the car it’s based on.

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On top of the Gran Turismo’s aluminium chassis is a carbon fibre structure that supports a series of hand-hammered copper panels and mirrored glass. There’s a definite seventies vibe to the whole affair, and GFG cites the decade as inspiration for the geometric pattern on the wheels. 

The cabin can’t fully hide its Maserati origins, but GFG has certainly had a go, with a lurid mix of copper and brown upholstery. There’s even an illuminated vanity mirror for the passenger, and a champagne holder. 

GFG Style Peralta D - dashboard21

Fabrizio Giugiaro, who previously had a stint as Italdesign’s director, said this of the new creation: “The Peralta D was born from the positive energy and creative synergy established with Carlos Peralta during the development of the Peralta S. We wanted to build on that stylistic journey by exploring the expressiveness of a fascinating and complex material like copper. 

“The challenge was to combine a minimalist aesthetic – characterised by clean lines and elegant details – with cutting-edge functional solutions to create a true 2+2 Gran Turismo coupé.”

Inevitably, there’s no mention of how much Mr Peralta paid for all this. Our guess is that it’s a figure best described as ‘a lot’. 

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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