Generally, a car’s bodywork is made from steel, aluminium, carbon fibre or plastic, or a mix of those. Copper, though, is a new one on us.

The car to have such a construction is the one-off GFG Style Peralta D. You might not have heard of the brand, but you will probably recognise the surname of the chap who styled it – Fabrizio Giugiaro. He’s the son of Italdesign founder Giorgetto Giugiaro, whose CV includes another car made from an unusual material – the stainless steel DMC DeLorean.

The Peralta D follows up another one-off, the Maserati MC20-based Peralta S, with both cars taking their names from the entrepreneur and collector who commissioned them, Carlos Peralta. The ‘S’ designation from the first creation was in dedication to Peralta’s sons, with the D in the newer car standing for ‘donne’, the Italian word for women, in tribute to his daughters.

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Once again, a Maserati is used as a base, but this time it’s the front-engined GranTurismo. No specifications are given, but the presence of an exhaust system suggests it’s the petrol-powered version of the car, rather than the all-electric Folgore. That means it’ll have up to 542bhp available from a twin-turbo V6. With copper not being an especially light material, it’ll likely be a fair bit slower than the car it’s based on.