The Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale have all been updated with a more aggressive but less elegant look inspired by the brand’s MCXtrema track-only hypercar, along with tweaked V6 engines, a light interior makeover and more range for electric versions.

The trio’s sharper nose is similar to the design on Maserati’s MCPura supercar, and was inspired by the no-holds-barred MCXtrema. As well as looking meaner, the new front bumpers are supposed to control airflow better, and improve downforce on the GranTurismo and GranCabrio with the help of a central splitter.

There are some new colour options across the range as well, including Matte Green Jupiter and Blu Denim, plus new Tridente wheels in gloss black, inspired by those on the MCPura Cielo. These widen the cars’ track by 10 mm, improving stability and handling.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When it comes to the powertrains, the big news for the Grecale is that it will now be available with a 385bhp version of the 3.0-litre V6 engine. This will bridge the gap between the 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid Grecale - which remains available - and the Trofeo, which features the same V6 engine, but with 522bhp.

Meanwhile, the same 3.0-litre V6 in the Trofeo versions of GranTurismo and GranCabrio now produces 581bhp, up from 542bhp before. Maserati says it’s also recalibrated the engine and transmission in the pair to make the powertrain “more responsive and rewarding”, and the engineers apparently have tried to refine the exhaust sound, too.