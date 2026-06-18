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Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale get meaner looks and more power

The trio’s new look is inspired by Maserati’s track-only MCXtrema, with similar tweaks made to MCPura supercar last year

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Jun 2026
New Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale - header image10

The Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale have all been updated with a more aggressive but less elegant look inspired by the brand’s MCXtrema track-only hypercar, along with tweaked V6 engines, a light interior makeover and more range for electric versions.

The trio’s sharper nose is similar to the design on Maserati’s MCPura supercar, and was inspired by the no-holds-barred MCXtrema. As well as looking meaner, the new front bumpers are supposed to control airflow better, and improve downforce on the GranTurismo and GranCabrio with the help of a central splitter. 

There are some new colour options across the range as well, including Matte Green Jupiter and Blu Denim, plus new Tridente wheels in gloss black, inspired by those on the MCPura Cielo. These widen the cars’ track by 10 mm, improving stability and handling.

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When it comes to the powertrains, the big news for the Grecale is that it will now be available with a 385bhp version of the 3.0-litre V6 engine. This will bridge the gap between the 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid Grecale - which remains available - and the Trofeo, which features the same V6 engine, but with 522bhp. 

Meanwhile, the same 3.0-litre V6 in the Trofeo versions of GranTurismo and GranCabrio now produces 581bhp, up from 542bhp before. Maserati says it’s also recalibrated the engine and transmission in the pair to make the powertrain “more responsive and rewarding”, and the engineers apparently have tried to refine the exhaust sound, too. 

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The pure-electric Folgore versions of the GTs still produce 761bhp from their tri-motor powertrains, but they now have the ability to disconnect the front axle, which helps improve efficiency. As a result, the EV’s range has jumped up to 336 miles – about 53 miles further than before. This system was added to the Grecale Folgore last year, similarly boosting its range up to 360 miles. 

Finally, the entry-level 483bhp GranTurismo and GranCabrio will now offer a ‘Country’ driving mode, alongside the existing GT and Sport settings. It’s designed for when customers are faced with more uneven road surfaces, raising the car’s air suspension to add an extra 20mm to the ground clearance. It can stay this high at speeds of up to 75mph.

New Maserati Grecale - front static10

Inside, there are new materials – including the climate controls and other switches now being made of metal – new graphics for the infotainment system, and a redesigned gear selector that’s supposed to be easier to use. 

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Maserati has also tried to make parking manoeuvres easier by allowing the driver to switch between drive and reverse gears using the large paddles on the steering wheel. This handy function is activated when the driver selects reverse with a pop-up message reminding them each time, and is deactivated once the car goes past 8mph. 

The digital clock on the dashboard has also been revamped with a more octagonal shape, a metal crown and redesigned graphics. A new racing-inspired steering wheel with dark satin aluminium shift paddles has been added too, and this is wrapped in either luxurious perforated leather or racier Alcantara depending on the model. Finally, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio have received a new driver fatigue-monitoring system. 

The trio’s new look and upgrades complete the refresh of the Italian marque’s line-up, after the MC20 received a quick nip-and-tuck last year along with a name change to become the MCPura. Maserati’s next objective is to launch two new E-segment models – essentially, the successors to the Quattroporte saloon and the Levante SUV. 

If you don’t want to wait for these updated models to arrive, right now you can get your hands on a used Maserati Grecale for less than £35,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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