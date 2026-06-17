Verdict

If the usual German cohort of SUVs doesn’t appeal, the Maserati Grecale 300 remains a genuinely intriguing option. It’s one of the most fun mid-size premium SUVs to chuck around your favourite roads and while some might scoff at the idea of a four-cylinder Maserati, it’s quick enough, with a bit of theatre thrown in, too. It’s not particularly efficient, however, and a lack of some options is disappointing, as are elements of the interior.

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Despite being named after a Mediterranean wind, the Maserati Grecale has never really taken the premium SUV class by storm and with the range-topping Levante waving goodbye several years ago, the pressure is very much on.

To broaden its appeal, Maserati has replaced the old entry-level GT with a new 300 model, but crucially it now starts at £59,990, £4,065 less than before. That price drop also makes it £15,000 less than the Grecale Modena (with which the 300 shares its basic engine layout) and a whopping £45,655 less than the V6-powered Trofeo.

In a show of sibling rivalry with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio – as the two share the same Giorgio platform – the Grecale now starts at a cheaper price point than the Alfa, which costs from £61,520 in its sole Intensa trim, as well as the Porsche Macan, which can only be had in £66,000 T guise.