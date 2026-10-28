With porting potentially allowing drivers to tap into rock-bottom off-peak energy rates, the report claims that, alongside other proposed changes, it could reduce the cost of local public charging by anything between 15-20 pence per kilowatt-hour. For reference, the current average cost to use a public Standard or Standard Plus AC EV charger currently stands at 54 pence per kilowatt-hour, according to ZapMap.

CEO of transport research firm New AutoMotive, Ben Nelmes, said: “It is not fair that people who cannot charge their electric car at home must pay significantly more for their electricity. It is good to see the Chancellor taking steps to allow drivers to use their home electricity tariff at their local charge point. It is vital that this work moves at pace to end Britain's driveway divide.”

The review has also provided more suggestions which it says could reduce public charging costs “more generally by up to 10p/kWh”. Key to this is the £100 million in financial support that was announced by Chancellor John Healey as part of the Autumn Budget.

The vast majority of this cash will once again go towards subsidising low-speed local charging infrastructure to “help make EV ownership more attractive for the third of drivers without access to a driveway”. Whether or not this cash will be distributed, however, is “dependent on clear pass through to consumers”, with operators required to report their prices to ensure they aren’t inflating them to take the extra cash as profit.

Other recommendations include a central pricing data platform, a la Fuel Finder, to allow users to compare public charging prices, as well as improved signage for EV infrastructure. Financial support for operators to install battery storage for rapid chargers that will reduce strain on the grid at busy times, thus avoiding peak electricity rates, was also suggested.

Despite this, chief executive of EV charging trade body ChargeUK, Shane Brennan, claimed the plans “will do serious damage to the EV transition”.

Brennan said: “Instead of listening to the call of EV drivers for fairness on VAT, the Government has slammed the door shut on ending a rank unfairness between at home and out of home charging.

“The industry asked for simple measures to address the foundational cost issues for public charging – VAT, soaring operator standing charges and renewable fuel credits. The review recommends action on the latter point, but overall amounts to warm words and an open ended taskforce – not meaningful action.”

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