VAT cut would mean cheaper EV charging, if it wasn’t for the new energy price cap

As such, only those on fixed energy tariffs have the potential to see tangible savings from Burnham’s VAT cut. But this might be short-lived as analysts believe that energy prices could rise by up to nine per cent in the new year. Norwich-based consultancy firm Cornwall Insights estimates that the standing charge cap for domestic electricity could rise to 55 pence per day, alongside a cost of 28.33 pence per unit of electricity.

At this forecasted price cap, charging an aforementioned Model Y RWD would cost around 40 pence more than it does now, or the equivalent of almost £50 extra over the course of 10,000 miles.

How charging costs might change

July-Sep Ofgem Price Cap Oct-Dec Ofgem Price Cap Jan-Mar Price Cap Forecast Price cap per kWh 26.11p 26.32p 28.33p Full charge of Tesla Model Y RWD (60kWh) £15.67 £15.79 £16.99 Cost to run Tesla Model Y RWD over 10,000 miles £507 £511 £550 *10,000 miles based on Model Y WLTP range of 309 miles

Cornwall Insights’ principal consultant Dr Craig Lowrey said: “Households will see rising energy bills going into winter, with the risk that unfortunately January will bring even more hardship. Where January bills land will depend on whether the situation in the Middle East calms down in the next couple of months.

“However, even if we saw an end to the conflict, lower stocks going into winter as demand increases mean falling bills in January is unlikely.”

Burnham says he and the Government will “continue to look at how we get energy prices down in the long term”. It’s possible that further support could be announced in the Autumn Budget later this month, but this will likely depend on the situation in the Middle East and, as hinted by the PM, would potentially come at the cost of tax rises.

The price of domestic EV charging remains far below the cost of filling a car with petrol or diesel. While the aforementioned Model Y will cost you around five pence per mile at current domestic energy prices, a diesel equivalent like the Volkswagen Tiguan will set you back more than three times that as the average price of fuel from the black pump hovers dangerously close to £2 per litre.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...