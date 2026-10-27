EV drivers with an E.ON electricity tariff will now save money when charging their electric car at home, because the energy firm has just dropped its off-peak rate to make it the lowest on the market.

From today, those on E.ON’s Next Drive Smart tariff can benefit from rates of just 6.5 pence per kilowatt-hour, down from eight pence. This means a full charge of a Tesla Model Y RWD will now cost just £3.90 if it’s plugged-in between midnight and 6am. With the 60kWh Model Y officially capable of 314 miles on a charge, that’s just over 1p per mile. Charging a Vauxhall Frontera Standard Range will set drivers back just £2.86, while a BMW iX3 50 xDrive will cost £7.35.

Outside of these hours, drivers will be required to charge at the standard rate, which is a hefty 34 pence per kilowatt-hour – roughly eight pence above the Ofgem energy price cap for single-rate tariffs. Those instead on E.ON’s Next Drive Fixed tariff get a slightly more expensive off-peak rate of 8.5 pence per kilowatt-hour but, as the name suggests, are able to fix their energy prices for a year.

It’s worth bearing in mind that drivers looking at multi-rate tariffs such as those offered by E.ON will have to charge their EV frequently if they wish to save money on their overall electricity bill compared with a single-rate offering. Furthermore, while this latest tariff update by E.ON does mean it now offers the lowest off-peak rate for EV drivers, other providers do offer lower standard charges or daytime rates.

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Either way you look at it, charging an electric car at home remains far cheaper than plugging-in at a public charger; according to ZapMap, the average price of slow and rapid public charging currently sits at 54 and 79 pence per kilowatt-hour respectively. The Government’s choice to cut VAT on domestic electricity until next year has widened the gap even further, cancelling out any rise in energy prices caused by the war in Iran.

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