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E.ON delivers UK's cheapest EV charging: fill a Tesla Model Y for £4

Drivers signed up to E.ON’s Next Drive Smart tariff can charge their EV overnight for just 6.5p per kWh

By:Tom Jervis
27 Oct 2026
Vauxhall Astra GSE connected to a home wallbox charger

EV drivers with an E.ON electricity tariff will now save money when charging their electric car at home, because the energy firm has just dropped its off-peak rate to make it the lowest on the market.

From today, those on E.ON’s Next Drive Smart tariff can benefit from rates of just 6.5 pence per kilowatt-hour, down from eight pence. This means a full charge of a Tesla Model Y RWD will now cost just £3.90 if it’s plugged-in between midnight and 6am. With the 60kWh Model Y officially capable of 314 miles on a charge, that’s just over 1p per mile. Charging a Vauxhall Frontera Standard Range will set drivers back just £2.86, while a BMW iX3 50 xDrive will cost £7.35.

 Full charge @ new off-peak rate (6.5p)Full charge @ old off-peak rate (8p)
Honda Super-N (29.6kWh)£1.92£2.37
Vauxhall Frontera Standard Range (44kWh)£2.86£3.52
Tesla Model Y RWD (60kWh)£3.90£4.80
Nissan Leaf (75kWh)£4.88£6
BMW iX3 50 xDrive (113kWh)£7.35£9.04

Outside of these hours, drivers will be required to charge at the standard rate, which is a hefty 34 pence per kilowatt-hour – roughly eight pence above the Ofgem energy price cap for single-rate tariffs. Those instead on E.ON’s Next Drive Fixed tariff get a slightly more expensive off-peak rate of 8.5 pence per kilowatt-hour but, as the name suggests, are able to fix their energy prices for a year.

It’s worth bearing in mind that drivers looking at multi-rate tariffs such as those offered by E.ON will have to charge their EV frequently if they wish to save money on their overall electricity bill compared with a single-rate offering. Furthermore, while this latest tariff update by E.ON does mean it now offers the lowest off-peak rate for EV drivers, other providers do offer lower standard charges or daytime rates. 

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Either way you look at it, charging an electric car at home remains far cheaper than plugging-in at a public charger; according to ZapMap, the average price of slow and rapid public charging currently sits at 54 and 79 pence per kilowatt-hour respectively. The Government’s choice to cut VAT on domestic electricity until next year has widened the gap even further, cancelling out any rise in energy prices caused by the war in Iran.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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