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New Foton Tunland is a Chinese 'luxury' pick-up that's on the way to the UK

Boldly styled mild-hybrid diesel-powered pick-up will launch here early next year

By:Matt Robinson
29 Oct 2026
Foton Tunland - front 3/45

While the UK market has been flooded with Chinese vehicles over the past few years, relatively few have been of the commercial sort, especially pick-up trucks. That makes news of the Foton Tunland’s impending UK launch something of a rarity amid the influx of affordable SUVs

Technical details are still quite limited, but we do know that it’s powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with mild-hybrid assistance and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There’s a multi-link rear suspension set-up, which isn’t a given even on modern pick-ups – some current models still use leaf springs. The suspension is described as ‘comfort-oriented’. 

Inside, there’s a large touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, but pleasingly, you still get a wide array of proper buttons. The Tunland will also come with wireless phone charging, stitched leather upholstery and a panoramic glass roof. 

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International Motors will act as the UK distributor for the model. IM has some history here, having brought the Great Wall Steed pick-up to the UK for years, long before Chinese carmakers gained the foothold in the market they currently enjoy. More recently, it started importing the GWM Poer300 pick-up, although that’s a more traditional workhorse of a vehicle than the Tunland, which seems to be pitched as a more luxurious option. 

The Tunland will come to the UK in early 2027, with pricing, specs and dealerships ‘announced in due course’. It won’t be alone, with the Foton Cavan C1 electric van also set for a UK launch.

Foton Tunland - dashboard5

Foton UK’s newly established brand manager David Clark said: “We are pleased to introduce Foton to the UK, having previewed the brand to the market at the Commercial Vehicle Show earlier in 2026. The Foton Tunland represents our ambition to offer UK buyers a compelling alternative in the pick-up market, combining strikingly bold looks and the practical qualities they need with the comfort, technology and design they increasingly expect from their vehicles. 

“Foton has many global commercial and engineering partnerships, meaning this is not just another Chinese entrant in the UK market. The result of this technical collaboration is a versatile mild-hybrid pick-up that can suit almost every requirement, be it business or pleasure, and we are eager to showcase the vehicle to the UK audience.”

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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