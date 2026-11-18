Yet another new, all-electric Chinese SUV is headed to Europe and likely the UK, although the Hongqi EHS4 isn’t a complete unknown. For one thing, the brand has a lot of heritage, with roots going back to 1958, with its early days making swanky transport for Chinese government officials.

And for another, the EHS4 is, in a way, already a car we know. If you were getting deja vu from some angles, that wasn’t just because of the generally derivative nature of Chinese car design – it’s because you’ve seen the EHS4 before. It’s based on the Leapmotor B10, following a memorandum of understanding related to collaboration signed between Leapmotor and Hongqi’s parent company, the FAW Group, in 2025.

Although the EHS4’s styling is a bit different from the Leapmotor’s at the front, especially with that chrome strip down the length of the bonnet, it looks scarcely different from the B10 at the back. Meanwhile, the cabin inevitably looks much like the B10’s, with the oft-seen arrangement of a massive central touchscreen and a notable lack of physical buttons, although the EHS4 does come with a Yamaha sound system.

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Hongqi is quoting a boot capacity of 557 litres, which expands to 1,704 litres with the rear seats folded. There's also a frunk providing a further 33 litres of space.

The EHS4 will go a little further than the B10 on a full charge, but a WLTP figure of 292 miles is nothing special. Should your journey be further than that, you won’t have to wait much longer, with a rapid charge to 80 per cent quoted as taking 18 minutes, albeit with 30 per cent as a starting point rather than the more commonly quoted 10-20 per cent. The Leapmotor connection makes it seem likely that a range-extender version will follow, using the same powertrain as the B10 REEV.

According to Reuters, Hongqi is looking for a European partner to help it eventually produce cars on the continent, with Stellantis named as one of the potentials. This would make particular sense given that Stellantis is the majority owner of Leapmotor’s European operation, although Hongqi is said to be evaluating other companies.

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