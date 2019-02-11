Banned car number plates: naughty 25-reg number plates deemed too rude for the roads
The DVLA has revealed its list of new-for-2025 number plates that are too saucy for the streets, and there are plenty of potential shockers to be found
March is here once again and as per what has become something of an Auto Express tradition, we’ve put together a rundown of some of the naughtiest number plates that the DVLA deems too rude to be used on the road.
Every March and September, the DVLA issues a new combination of letters and numbers, featuring the ‘age identifier’ number. Cars registered in March use the last two digits of the year, so in this case it’s ‘25’, and in September, 50 is added to that previous number to represent getting halfway through the year cycle, resulting in ‘75’.
All of this may seem rather entertaining – we’d be lying if a couple of the banned registrations below didn’t elicit at least a snigger from members of the Auto Express team – but it’s ultimately something the DVLA takes very seriously.
With this in mind, the organisation holds two meetings per year to ensure no numberplates go into circulation that “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. The DVLA points out that it’s only a small minority of combinations that end up on the suppressed list, with the vast majority of registrations being publicly available.
The main point of contention for this most recent set of registrations is the number ‘25’ which, if you squint hard enough, can look a little like ‘SS’. This has led to some rather fruity combinations like ‘TO25 ERR’ and ‘AS25 HOL’ not making the cut. The DVLA also wants to avoid people using their cars to promote certain political issues, with ‘25 RUS’ or ‘25 UKR’ also being withheld for obvious reasons.
Regardless, in the spirit of fun (and also something close to serious journalism, because many of these plates are genuinely rude and offensive), we’ve listed below all of this year’s banned plates.
The UK’s banned ‘25’ car number plates
You can find a full list of banned 25-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.
|**25 HAG
|z**25 HAT
|**25 LAG
|**25 LUT
|**25 PAS
|**25 PAZ
|**25 RUS
|**25 TAB
|**25 UKR
|*A25 YAN
|*J25 EWW
|*J25 EWZ
|AA25 HLE
|AA25 HOL
|AA25 OLE
|AA25 RSE
|AA25 RYN
|AA25 SOL
|AB25 ORT
|AD25 UGY
|AD25 UNK
|AH25 OMO
|AR25 BOY
|AR25 EEE
|AR25 EES
|AR25 EEX
|AR25 EEY
|AR25 EOL
|AR25 EXX
|AR25 EYY
|AR25 FUL
|AR25 FUN
|AR25 FWC
|AR25 GAY
|AR25 HLE
|AR25 HOL
|AR25 LAD
|AR25 OL*
|AR25 SE*
|AR25 WAR
|AR25 YAN
|AS25 BOY
|AS25 FUL
|AS25 FWC
|AS25 GAY
|AS25 HLE
|AS25 HOL
|AS25 LAD
|AS25 OL*
|AS25 STD
|AU25 WTS
|AU25 WTZ
|AW25 NKR
|AW25 NKS
|BA25 TAD
|BA25 TRD
|BA25 TUD
|BJ25 EXX
|BJ25 EXY
|BO25 LOX
|CO25 CKZ
|CR25 PLE
|CR25 PPL
|DD25 UGD
|DD25 UGG
|DD25 UGS
|DD25 UGY
|DD25 UGZ
|DD25 UNK
|EU25 BAD
|EU25 BOM
|EU25 FWC
|EU25 HTR
|EU25 OFF
|EU25 SHT
|EU25 WAR
|FA25 GAT
|FA25 GTS
|FA25 GTT
|FA25 NNY
|FF25 KED
|FF25 KER
|FK25 EXX
|FK25 EXY
|FK25 VAJ
|GA25 AJU
|GA25 BOM
|GA25 CMP
|GA25 GAY
|GA25 HER
|GA25 JEU
|GA25 JUD
|GA25 KLL
|GA25 NAS
|GA25 NAZ
|GA25 OVN
|GA25 YOU
|GA25 ZAA
|GA25 ZAX
|GB25 BAD
|GB25 BOM
|GB25 DED
|GB25 DWN
|GB25 FKT
|GB25 GNG
|GB25 GUN
|GB25 HTR
|GB25 KLL
|GB25 KLR
|GB25 KLS
|GB25 MOB
|GB25 SHT
|GB25 WAR
|GO25 HEL
|GO25 HLL
|GO25 SHT
|GO25 WAR
|HE25 HEX
|JE25 US*
|JU25 CMP
|JU25 NAS
|JU25 NAZ
|JU25 OVN
|KR25 PLE
|LE25 BOO
|LE25 BOS
|LE25 BOX
|LE25 BOZ
|LE25 DYK
|LE25 ZAA
|LE25 ZAR
|LE25 ZAS
|LE25 ZAX
|LE25 ZAZ
|LE25 ZBO
|LE25 ZER
|LE25 ZRR
|LE25 ZRS
|LE25 ZZA
|LE25 ZZR
|MA25 WAR
|MG25 WAR
|MU25 DER
|NA25 TZE
|NF25 NAZ
|NF25 WAR
|NF25 XRW
|NG25 NOG
|NO25 LEZ
|OD25 UGY
|OD25 UNK
|OR25 ASM
|PE25 ADO
|PE25 RVT
|PE25 VRT
|PS25 CHO
|PU25 MAD
|PU25 SAY
|PU25 SEY
|PU25 SYS
|PU25 SYY
|RE25 ARD
|RE25 TAD
|RE25 TRD
|SC25 OTE
|SC25 OTM
|SC25 TUM
|ST25 ABB
|ST25 ABS
|TE25 ROR
|TO25 ERR
|TO25 ERS
|TO25 ERZ
|TO25 OFF
|TO25 POT
|TO25 RAH
|TW25 WAT
|UA25 HLE
|UA25 HOL
|UA25 OLE
|UA25 RSE
|UA25 SOL
|UD25 UGY
|UD25 UNK
|US25 WAR
|UW25 NKR
|UW25 NKS
|VA25 GNA
|WA25 TED
|WW25 NKR
|WW25 NKS
|XA25 HLE
|XA25 HOL
|XA25 OLE
|XA25 RSE
|XA25 SOL
|XD25 UGD
|XD25 UGG
|XD25 UGS
|XD25 UGY
|XD25 UGZ
|XD25 UNK
|YA25 DEE
|YA25 DYS
|YA25 DYY
|YE25 DTH
|YE25 MEN
|YE25 WAR
|YS25 DTH
|YS25 WAR
