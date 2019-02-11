Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can I help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Banned car number plates: naughty 25-reg number plates deemed too rude for the roads

The DVLA has revealed its list of new-for-2025 number plates that are too saucy for the streets, and there are plenty of potential shockers to be found

By:Tom Jervis
26 Feb 2025
Number plates

March is here once again and as per what has become something of an Auto Express tradition, we’ve put together a rundown of some of the naughtiest number plates that the DVLA deems too rude to be used on the road.

Every March and September, the DVLA issues a new combination of letters and numbers, featuring the ‘age identifier’ number. Cars registered in March use the last two digits of the year, so in this case it’s ‘25’, and in September, 50 is added to that previous number to represent getting halfway through the year cycle, resulting in ‘75’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this may seem rather entertaining – we’d be lying if a couple of the banned registrations below didn’t elicit at least a snigger from members of the Auto Express team – but it’s ultimately something the DVLA takes very seriously. 

With this in mind, the organisation holds two meetings per year to ensure no numberplates go into circulation that “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. The DVLA points out that it’s only a small minority of combinations that end up on the suppressed list, with the vast majority of registrations being publicly available.

The main point of contention for this most recent set of registrations is the number ‘25’ which, if you squint hard enough, can look a little like ‘SS’. This has led to some rather fruity combinations like ‘TO25 ERR’ and ‘AS25 HOL’ not making the cut. The DVLA also wants to avoid people using their cars to promote certain political issues, with ‘25 RUS’ or ‘25 UKR’ also being withheld for obvious reasons.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Regardless, in the spirit of fun (and also something close to serious journalism, because many of these plates are genuinely rude and offensive), we’ve listed below all of this year’s banned plates.

The UK’s banned ‘25’ car number plates

You can find a full list of banned 25-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.

**25 HAGz**25 HAT**25 LAG**25 LUT**25 PAS
**25 PAZ**25 RUS**25 TAB**25 UKR*A25 YAN
*J25 EWW*J25 EWZAA25 HLEAA25 HOLAA25 OLE
AA25 RSEAA25 RYNAA25 SOLAB25 ORTAD25 UGY
AD25 UNKAH25 OMOAR25 BOYAR25 EEEAR25 EES
AR25 EEXAR25 EEYAR25 EOLAR25 EXXAR25 EYY
AR25 FULAR25 FUNAR25 FWCAR25 GAYAR25 HLE
AR25 HOLAR25 LADAR25 OL*AR25 SE*AR25 WAR
AR25 YANAS25 BOYAS25 FULAS25 FWCAS25 GAY
AS25 HLEAS25 HOLAS25 LADAS25 OL*AS25 STD
AU25 WTSAU25 WTZAW25 NKRAW25 NKSBA25 TAD
BA25 TRDBA25 TUDBJ25 EXXBJ25 EXYBO25 LOX
CO25 CKZCR25 PLECR25 PPLDD25 UGDDD25 UGG
DD25 UGSDD25 UGYDD25 UGZDD25 UNKEU25 BAD
EU25 BOMEU25 FWCEU25 HTREU25 OFFEU25 SHT
EU25 WARFA25 GATFA25 GTSFA25 GTTFA25 NNY
FF25 KEDFF25 KERFK25 EXXFK25 EXYFK25 VAJ
GA25 AJUGA25 BOMGA25 CMPGA25 GAYGA25 HER
GA25 JEUGA25 JUDGA25 KLLGA25 NASGA25 NAZ
GA25 OVNGA25 YOUGA25 ZAAGA25 ZAXGB25 BAD
GB25 BOMGB25 DEDGB25 DWNGB25 FKTGB25 GNG
GB25 GUNGB25 HTRGB25 KLLGB25 KLRGB25 KLS
GB25 MOBGB25 SHTGB25 WARGO25 HELGO25 HLL
GO25 SHTGO25 WARHE25 HEXJE25 US*JU25 CMP
JU25 NASJU25 NAZJU25 OVNKR25 PLELE25 BOO
LE25 BOSLE25 BOXLE25 BOZLE25 DYKLE25 ZAA
LE25 ZARLE25 ZASLE25 ZAXLE25 ZAZLE25 ZBO
LE25 ZERLE25 ZRRLE25 ZRSLE25 ZZALE25 ZZR
MA25 WARMG25 WARMU25 DERNA25 TZENF25 NAZ
NF25 WARNF25 XRWNG25 NOGNO25 LEZOD25 UGY
OD25 UNKOR25 ASMPE25 ADOPE25 RVTPE25 VRT
PS25 CHOPU25 MADPU25 SAYPU25 SEYPU25 SYS
PU25 SYYRE25 ARDRE25 TADRE25 TRDSC25 OTE
SC25 OTMSC25 TUMST25 ABBST25 ABSTE25 ROR
TO25 ERRTO25 ERSTO25 ERZTO25 OFFTO25 POT
TO25 RAHTW25 WATUA25 HLEUA25 HOLUA25 OLE
UA25 RSEUA25 SOLUD25 UGYUD25 UNKUS25 WAR
UW25 NKRUW25 NKSVA25 GNAWA25 TEDWW25 NKR
WW25 NKSXA25 HLEXA25 HOLXA25 OLEXA25 RSE
XA25 SOLXD25 UGDXD25 UGGXD25 UGSXD25 UGY
XD25 UGZXD25 UNKYA25 DEEYA25 DYSYA25 DYY
YE25 DTHYE25 MENYE25 WARYS25 DTHYS25 WAR

More on car number plates...

Fancy a 25-plate of your own? Get the very best deal on a new car from our network of UK dealers. Find your new car...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

If you're thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, these are the EVs that should be on your shortlist. We also break down the key fact…
Best cars & vans
21 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content