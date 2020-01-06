Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

25 stars for 2025 named in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express magazine we reveal the hottest new metal to look forward to in 2025 and drive the updated BMW 3 Series

By:Pete Baiden
1 Jan 2025
Auto Express 1,863

In this week’s Auto Express we celebrate the New Year by revealing the 25 stars to look forward to in 2025.

We also hit the road in the new BMW 3 Series to find out if the sleek saloon is back to its best.

Plus, we have exclusive images that preview the look of the reborn Volkswagen ID.3 and name the things we would like to see happen in the motoring industry in 2025.

In the drives section we hit UK roads in the new Ford Capri and get to grips with the Polestar 4.

If that wasn’t enough we have a baby SUV showdown as the MINI Aceman and Alfa Romeo Junior go head-to-head.

