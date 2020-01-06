Baby Jeep bonanza in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a baby Jeep bonanza. The American brand is set to launch a renewed attack on Land Rover with a range of fresh, compact and affordable SUVs.

We also have the lowdown on the stunning new Hyundai Avante, which looks set to take-on the BMW 3 Series and could use the Elantra nameplate in Europe.

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Plus, we walk around Dacia’s new Striker estate car and have an an exclusive interview with the boss of Aston Martin - who reveals secret new cars and talks James Bond.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new DS No7, get a taste of the Mercedes GLB Electric and try out the sensational Porsche 911 GT3 S/C.

If all that wasn’t enough we reveal the perfect way to get your hands on a used Peugeot 308.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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