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Baby Jeep bonanza in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of Jeep’s exciting new future and drive the DS No7

By:Pete Baiden
9 Jul 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,941

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a baby Jeep bonanza. The American brand is set to launch a renewed attack on Land Rover with a range of fresh, compact and affordable SUVs.

We also have the lowdown on the stunning new Hyundai Avante, which looks set to take-on the BMW 3 Series and could use the Elantra nameplate in Europe.

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Plus, we walk around Dacia’s new Striker estate car and have an an exclusive interview with the boss of Aston Martin - who reveals secret new cars and talks James Bond.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new DS No7, get a taste of the Mercedes GLB Electric and try out the sensational Porsche 911 GT3 S/C.

If all that wasn’t enough we reveal the perfect way to get your hands on a used Peugeot 308.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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