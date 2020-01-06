Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia and MG go head-to-head in this week's Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week the Dacia Duster and MG ZS clash in a budget SUV showdown and we drive the Alpine A290 hot hatch

By:Pete Baiden
13 Nov 2024
Auto Express issue 1,857

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a budget SUV showdown as the all-new Dacia Duster goes head-to-head with the MG ZS.

We also get behind the wheel of the new Alpine A290 to see if it’s a worthy all-electric alternative to some of the best hot hatchbacks on sale.

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new-look Kia Sportage SUV and round-up all the stars from this year’s SEMA show.

In the drives section we hit UK roads in the budget Dacia Spring EV, try out the new BMW M135 and get to grips with the practical Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer.

If that wasn’t enough we rate the best electric car chargers in the UK as voted for by you as part of our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

