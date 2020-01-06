Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Ford vs Renault in this week's Auto Express magazine

In Auto Express magazine this week we pit the Ford Puma and Renault Captur against each other in a battle for small SUV glory

By:Shane Wilkinson
18 Sep 2024
Auto Express issue 1,849

In this week’s new-look Auto Express magazine two of the nation's favourite small SUVs go head-to-head in the shape of the updated Ford Puma and Renault Captur.

We also have all the latest on Cupra's bold new flagship SUV, complete with exclusive images of what the car might look like. 

Plus, we take a closer look at the new Lotus Theory 1, which acts as a glimpse into the brand's future electric sports cars.

In the drives section we get to grips with the hot new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX to see if it lives up to the brand's renowned hot hatch heritage.

If that wasn’t enough we check out DS's bold new concept car, which pays tribute to the classic Citroen SM.

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

