Hyper hatch showdown in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a hyper hatch shoot out as the Honda Civic Type R tests its credentials against the Audi RS 3 in the ultimate fast face-off.

We also have the lowdown on the Subaru WRX’s shock return, with an exclusive image showing how the new performance EV could look when it arrives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have all the latest on Vauxhall’s new electric-only Corsa and take a deep dive into Denza’s UK plans.

In the drives section we hit the road in the all-new Kia EV4, get behind the wheel of the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid and try out the hot Skoda Elroq vRS.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal the best towcars available to buy by announcing the winners of our annual towcar awards.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.