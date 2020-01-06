New all-electric Ford Puma driven in this week’s issue of Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the Ford Puma Gen-E and countdown the 50 best British built cars of all time
In this week’s Brit special issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of the new Ford Puma Gen-E to see if the all-electric SUV has what it takes to compete against some very talented rivals.
We also countdown the 50 best British built cars of all time and take the new MINI to meet its ancestors.
Plus, we spot the new Land Rover Defender Sport testing ahead of its official reveal and take a closer look at the latest Audi A6 saloon.
In the drives section we hit the road in the sensational Aston Martin Vanquish, try out the new Morgan Supersport and get to grips with the Citroen Holidays camper.
If that wasn’t enough we have an MPV mega test as the Dacia Jogger goes head-to-head with the Ford Tourneo Connect and Toyota Proace City Verso.
