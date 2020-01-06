Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New all-electric Ford Puma driven in this week’s issue of Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the Ford Puma Gen-E and countdown the 50 best British built cars of all time

By:Pete Baiden
16 Apr 2025
Auto Express issue 1,878

In this week’s Brit special issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of the new Ford Puma Gen-E to see if the all-electric SUV has what it takes to compete against some very talented rivals.

We also countdown the 50 best British built cars of all time and take the new MINI to meet its ancestors.

Plus, we spot the new Land Rover Defender Sport testing ahead of its official reveal and take a closer look at the latest Audi A6 saloon.

In the drives section we hit the road in the sensational Aston Martin Vanquish, try out the new Morgan Supersport and get to grips with the Citroen Holidays camper.

If that wasn’t enough we have an MPV mega test as the Dacia Jogger goes head-to-head with the Ford Tourneo Connect and Toyota Proace City Verso.

Skip advert
Skip advert
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

