Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer

Volvo has made an ultra-luxurious van. Intrigued? You should be, but sadly it’s for China only

By:Thomas Geiger
16 Jun 2025
Volvo EM90 - front15
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your next car here
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The Volvo EM90 is like none that has come before – and yet somehow remains very characteristic of the brand. There are few modern cars as homely as the EM90, and none will deliver you to your destination in such a relaxed manner. For those who covet space, prestige and ultimate comfort, the EM90 proves an SUV doesn’t have to be the default choice. It’s just a shame that, for now, this most compelling of models is unlikely to exude its calmness on European roads. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

How times change. Where once the idea of ultimate luxury in a car typically took the form of a saloon from one of a handful of European brands, elsewhere in the world a very different type of vehicle has come to prominence: the ultra luxury van. 

Now Volvo, owned by Chinese mega company Geely, has decided to jump on this bandwagon, releasing its gargantuan EM90 in China. 

This type of car was initially made popular in Japan, where the Toyota Alphard and its distinguished brother the Lexus LM dominate the luxury car class. In fact, Lexus saw fit to bring its LM flagship to the UK, where it has outsold the former LS saloon tenfold since its debut. Yet it’s the Chinese who are pushing the segment to a new level, with the Li Auto Mega and XPeng X9 capturing plenty of attention – even here in the west. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

X1

2019 BMW

X1

44,932 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L

Cash £15,490
View X1
Range Rover

2025 Land Rover

Range Rover

45,959 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L

Cash £73,750
View Range Rover

Unlike the Mercedes V-Class, for example, the new Volvo EM90 is not based on a commercial vehicle, but has been designed from the tyres up purely as a luxury car. As such, the Volvo doesn’t come cheap, even in China where prices start at around 818 000 RMB (the equivalent of around £85,000); that’s on the level of a Mercedes EQS

Volvo EM90 - rear

Volvo hasn’t quite done all this work on its own, though, as it’s been developed together with stablemate Zeekr. The upscale Chinese brand has provided a high-tech platform, to which the Swedes have applied their own distinctive touch. The cabin, therefore, channels that unique ambience only the Scandinavians can manage; cool, sober and reserved, yet still warm-hearted, cozy and comfortable. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A monitor pops out of the ceiling, which is big enough to offer a dramatic cinematic experience, yet passengers aren’t overwhelmed as they are in the BMW 7 Series. Bowers & Wilkins provides the sound and, of course, that dominates the infotainment system. 

In the second row of seats you can experience all of this in two electric armchairs with cooling, heating and massage functionality, complete with a folding table in the armrest for workaholics. Predictably, there’s acres of room, but it’s the third row where things are even more impressive; it’s much better than in the new EX90, especially when trying to get in and out. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With all three rows up, the bootspace amounts to 535 litres, which expands to a maximum of 2,376 litres with the rear seats folded and moved forward right up to the front armchairs. There’s also a bonus front boot, which at 29 litres is just about big enough to store the charging cable.

Set yourself up behind the steering wheel and things start to feel more like a Volvo that you’ll recognise, albeit the screen on the centre console is much bigger and mounted horizontally, instead of upright. 

Volvo EM90 - dash

Google is still running in the background, but the system has been developed by the Chinese and therefore has its own idiosyncrasies. It won’t only show a typical navigation screen and instructions, but will also count the distance to an intersection metre by metre. The system will also recognise traffic light phases accurate to the second. Precise or what?

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 268bhp electric motor on the rear axle and its impressive 343Nm of torque help push this colossal lounge on wheels along at a good rate of speed, with the 8.3-second 0-62mph time feeling faster than the figure suggests in the real world. Energy for the e-motors is provided by an 800V battery with an impressive 116 kWh. On the Chinese EV cycle, this is good for a brilliant 434 miles, and in the stop-start traffic that’s guaranteed around the country’s mega-cities, could fare even better. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

No matter whether you’re behind the steering wheel or lounging around in the back rows, the EM90 is like a sedative on wheels. Being extraordinarily comfortable is a given for this class of ultra-luxurious van, but the EM90 raises the stakes with one or two elements that take it on to an even higher plane. Rather than some small hybrid powertrain whirring away under the front bonnet, as you’ll find in many Japanese ultra-lux vans, the EM90’s electric powertrain works in silence, with noise and vibration simply not an issue.

Yet what elevates the Volvo above many of its local competitors is that innate Swedish-ness that seems to have been translated effortlessly into the Chinese market. And while there are no firm plans to sell the EM90 in European markets, the closely related Zeekr 009 is available outside of China, suggesting that a landscape in which the ultimate Volvo is no longer an estate or SUV, but rather an ultra-luxurious van, could yet become a reality. 

The Volvo EM90 isn't coming to the UK, but why not try an EX90 instead? Auto Express' Find A Car service can help you find the best deals out there on new Volvo EX90 or top prices on used EX90 models...

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?
Abarth Punto vs Corsa SRi
Mercedes GLA vs Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 twin test: premium plug-in hybrids go head-to-head
Alpina XD3 Biturbo vs Porsche Macan S Diesel
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
The best long-term car tests 2022
Ariel Nomad
Jaguar F-Type Coupe vs Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?
Range Rover vs Bentley Bentayga: 2022 twin test review
In-depth reviews
Abarth 600e review
Abarth 124 Spider review
Abarth Punto (2008-2015)
Alfa Romeo Tonale review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio review
Long-term tests
Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV long-term test: things are looking bright thanks to our stylish SUV
Alpine A110 GT: long term test
Cupra Tavascan V1 long-term test: style meets tip-run practicality
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: economy worthy of a gold medal
DS 4 E-Tense 225: long-term test review
Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it
Genesis Electrified GV70 long-term test: great for a family road trip
Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: small SUV thrives in the summer sun
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review
Road tests
New AC Cobra 378 Superblower 2021 review
New AC Cobra 378 review
New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 review
New Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 review
New Alpina B3 Touring 2023 review
New Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review: a fun and engaging electric hot hatch
Alpine A110 R 2024 review: almost the perfect sports car
New Bentley Flying Spur V8 S 2024 review: a luxury rocket ship
New Bentley Flying Spur Speed Edition 12 review
New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid 2023 review
Used car tests
Used Alpine A110 (2017-date) review
Used Aston Martin DB9 (2004-2016) review
Used Aston Martin Vantage review
Used Audi Q8 (Mk1, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: refined but expensive to run
Used Audi A6 (Mk5, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: classy exec is a great family car
Used Bentley Continental GT (Mk3, 2018-date) review
Used DS 3 (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: smart, stylish, but far from perfect
Used Fiat 500 (2008-date) buyer’s guide: stylish city car is cheap and cheerful
Used Honda Jazz (MK4, 2020-date) review: a reliable supermini with plenty of space
Used Honda e (Mk1, 2020-2024) review: limited range, but a desirable city EV

New & used car deals

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £2,773 off RRP*Used from £15,876
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £2,549 off RRP*Used from £11,890
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £4,364 off RRP*Used from £9,500
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £25,915Avg. savings £2,241 off RRP*Used from £20,921
New Omoda 5Used Omoda 5
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power
Peugeot E-208 GTi - reveal front

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power

Hot Peugeot E-208 gets racier styling, 276bhp and does 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds
News
13 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular
Kia Sportage - side panning

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.
News
14 Jun 2025
New entry-level Renault Symbioz is £3k cheaper than a Nissan Qashqai
Renault Symbioz hybrid - front angled

New entry-level Renault Symbioz is £3k cheaper than a Nissan Qashqai

The Renault Captur has also been fitted the new full-hybrid powertrain, which gets a bigger battery for more pure-electric driving
News
12 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content