Verdict

The Volvo EM90 is like none that has come before – and yet somehow remains very characteristic of the brand. There are few modern cars as homely as the EM90, and none will deliver you to your destination in such a relaxed manner. For those who covet space, prestige and ultimate comfort, the EM90 proves an SUV doesn’t have to be the default choice. It’s just a shame that, for now, this most compelling of models is unlikely to exude its calmness on European roads.

How times change. Where once the idea of ultimate luxury in a car typically took the form of a saloon from one of a handful of European brands, elsewhere in the world a very different type of vehicle has come to prominence: the ultra luxury van.

Now Volvo, owned by Chinese mega company Geely, has decided to jump on this bandwagon, releasing its gargantuan EM90 in China.

This type of car was initially made popular in Japan, where the Toyota Alphard and its distinguished brother the Lexus LM dominate the luxury car class. In fact, Lexus saw fit to bring its LM flagship to the UK, where it has outsold the former LS saloon tenfold since its debut. Yet it’s the Chinese who are pushing the segment to a new level, with the Li Auto Mega and XPeng X9 capturing plenty of attention – even here in the west.