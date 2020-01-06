Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi A5 driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we hit the road in the new Audi A5 and take a closer look at the updated Vauxhall Mokka

By:Pete Baiden
23 Oct 2024
Auto Express issue 1,854

In this week’s special issue of the new-look Auto Express we hit the road in the new A5 to see if Audi’s exec can finally get the better of the BMW 3 Series.

We also have the lowdown on MG’s replacement for the ZS EV, which is set to hit UK shores in 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Vauxhall Mokka and reveal the stunning specs behind Ferrari’s new F80 hypercar.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the Omoda E5 electric SUV, get to grips with the Porsche Panamera GTS and get some performance SUV action in the Range Rover Sport SV.

As if all that wasn’t enough, we also have a Toyota vs Mazda showdown as the Prius and MX-30 plug-ins go head-to-head.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota
Opinion - Kia

Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota

Mike Rutherford wonders whether Hyundai boss Euisun Chung is thinking of offloading some of its brands
Opinion
20 Oct 2024
Don’t shy away from high mileage used cars
Header image of an odometer from a high mileage car

Don’t shy away from high mileage used cars

Auto Express’s senior news reporter reminds used-car buyers that there’s much more to check on a potential purchase than its mileage
Opinion
17 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content