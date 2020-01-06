New electric Ford Puma Gen-E revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s huge 132-page double issue of Auto Express we have all the latest on the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which is set to take on small electric SUV rivals such as the Peugeot E-2008 and Hyundai Kona.

We also have the lowdown on Jaguar’s controversial luxury electric future, with the British brand revealing the new Type 00 concept that previews its design direction.

Plus, we have a BMW Z car mega test as all seven of the brand’s iconic two seaters come together. We also step back in time to the 1980s to test the Ford Sierra against the MG Montego.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Audi A6 e-tron for the first time, get behind the wheel of the sensational McLaren 750S Spider and try out the latest Cupra Formentor.

If that wasn’t enough we have a posh MPV showdown as the Lexus LM and Volkswagen ID. Buzz go head-to-head.

