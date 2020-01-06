New electric Ford Puma Gen-E revealed in this week’s Auto Express
In this week’s special issue of Auto Express magazine we take a closer look at the Ford Puma Gen-E and test the Ford Sierra against the MG Montego
In this week’s huge 132-page double issue of Auto Express we have all the latest on the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which is set to take on small electric SUV rivals such as the Peugeot E-2008 and Hyundai Kona.
We also have the lowdown on Jaguar’s controversial luxury electric future, with the British brand revealing the new Type 00 concept that previews its design direction.
Plus, we have a BMW Z car mega test as all seven of the brand’s iconic two seaters come together. We also step back in time to the 1980s to test the Ford Sierra against the MG Montego.
In the drives section we hit the road in the new Audi A6 e-tron for the first time, get behind the wheel of the sensational McLaren 750S Spider and try out the latest Cupra Formentor.
If that wasn’t enough we have a posh MPV showdown as the Lexus LM and Volkswagen ID. Buzz go head-to-head.
How to buy Auto Express
This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.
Subscribe
The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.
We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.
Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!
Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...
Digital editions
If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99.
Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...
Single issues
If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £5.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.
If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door.
Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express