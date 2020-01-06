Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New electric Ford Puma Gen-E revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express magazine we take a closer look at the Ford Puma Gen-E and test the Ford Sierra against the MG Montego

By:Pete Baiden
4 Dec 2024
Auto Express issue 1,860

In this week’s huge 132-page double issue of Auto Express we have all the latest on the new Ford Puma Gen-E, which is set to take on small electric SUV rivals such as the Peugeot E-2008 and Hyundai Kona.

We also have the lowdown on Jaguar’s controversial luxury electric future, with the British brand revealing the new Type 00 concept that previews its design direction.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have a BMW Z car mega test as all seven of the brand’s iconic two seaters come together. We also step back in time to the 1980s to test the Ford Sierra against the MG Montego.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Audi A6 e-tron for the first time, get behind the wheel of the sensational McLaren 750S Spider and try out the latest Cupra Formentor.

If that wasn’t enough we have a posh MPV showdown as the Lexus LM and Volkswagen ID. Buzz go head-to-head.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £5.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales
Omoda E5 - front tracking

Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales

A newspaper column and whispers suggest that government-backed cheap EV loans could be coming to stimulate market
News
2 Dec 2024
Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV
Nissan Qashqai alternatives - header image

Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV

Nissan’s Qashqai has been a hit since the first generation launched in 2006, but if it’s not quite your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up the best of the r…
Features
1 Dec 2024
I wonder if there are enough buyers for £100k+ luxury Jaguar EVs
Opinion - Jaguar logo

I wonder if there are enough buyers for £100k+ luxury Jaguar EVs

Mike Rutherford gives his view on Jaguar's controversial rebrand
Opinion
1 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content