New electric Volkswagen Tiguan previewed in this week's Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we have exclusive images of the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan and test the BMW M2 against the Lotus Emira
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan with exclusive images previewing how the ID.-badged electric SUV could look when it arrives next year.
We also get up close and personal with the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, which gets a legendary name and plenty of power.
Plus, we round up the best cars from the 2025 Munich Motor Show and have a special report into the death of diesel.
In the drives section we hit the road in the updated Honda Civic to see if it’s now better than ever, get behind the wheel of the hot Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport and try out the XPeng G6.
If that wasn’t enough we have a stunning sports car showdown as the BMW M2 goes head-to-head with the Lotus Emira.
