New Jaguar GT driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of a prototype version of the Jaguar GT for the first time to see if 2026’s most exciting new car can really deliver.

We also have the lowdown on BYD’s model blitz, with the brand stating there will be 13 new cars hitting the UK by the end of this year.

Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Mercedes S-Class and have a scoop on Skoda’s plans for the next-generation petrol-powered Karoq.

In the drives section we hit the road in the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50, try out out the sensational 1,036bhp Ferrari Testarossa and see if the latest Bentley Bentayga Speed is the brand’s best SUV yet.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hybrid estate showdown as the new Volkswagen Passat goes head-to-head with the BYD Seal 6.

