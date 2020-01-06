Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New MG Cyberster driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we hit UK roads in the new MG Cyberster and test the hybrid Vauxhall Corsa against the latest Skoda Fabia

by: Pete Baiden
26 Jun 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,837

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit UK roads in the new MG Cyberster to see if the all-electric two-seater roadster can live up to the brand’s sports cars of the past.

We also lift the lid on the new BMW M5, which combines plug-in hybrid power with a monstrous V8 to deliver a whopping 717bhp.

Plus, we deep dive into the 2024 General Election to see what each party is promising the motorist and we take a closer look at Bugatti’s new 275mph Tourbillon hypercar.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new electric Ford Explorer, try out the updated Cupra Formentor and get to grips with the superb Porsche Cayenne GTS.

If that wasn’t enough we have a supermini shootout as the hybrid Vauxhall Corsa goes head-to-head with the rebooted Skoda Fabia.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

