New MG Cyberster driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit UK roads in the new MG Cyberster to see if the all-electric two-seater roadster can live up to the brand’s sports cars of the past.

We also lift the lid on the new BMW M5, which combines plug-in hybrid power with a monstrous V8 to deliver a whopping 717bhp.

Plus, we deep dive into the 2024 General Election to see what each party is promising the motorist and we take a closer look at Bugatti’s new 275mph Tourbillon hypercar.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new electric Ford Explorer, try out the updated Cupra Formentor and get to grips with the superb Porsche Cayenne GTS.

If that wasn’t enough we have a supermini shootout as the hybrid Vauxhall Corsa goes head-to-head with the rebooted Skoda Fabia.

