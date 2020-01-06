Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Nissan Micra breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

This week we get our first official look at the new Nissan Micra and have exclusive images of the next-gen VW Golf GTI

By:Pete Baiden
21 May 2025
Auto Express issue 1,883

In Auto Express magazine this week we have the lowdown on the all-new Nissan Micra, which arrives with all-electric power and a cheeky new look.

We also have a scoop on the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, with exclusive images previewing how the ‘monster’ hot hatch could look when it arrives.

Plus, we take a closer look at the Toyota bZ4X Touring estate and reveal how to stay legal when driving in France.

In the drives section we hit the road in the sensational Lotus Emeya saloon, try out the Hyundai Inster in the UK and get behind the wheel of the gorgeous Ferrari Roma Spider.

If that wasn’t enough we have a speedy SUV head-to-head as the Abarth 600e tackles the Volvo EX30.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

