New £20k Dacia estate previewed in this week’s mammoth Auto Express

In this week’s massive double issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on Dacia’s £20k estate car, with exclusive images previewing how the cool new family car could look.

We also drive seven icons before they are gone, including the Alpine A110, BMW Z4, Honda Civic Type R and more.

Plus, we round-up all the latest motoring news from this year’s Autumn budget and have a mega old vs new Fiat Panda test.

In the drives section we get an early taste of the new Cupra Raval, try out the Fiat 500 Hybrid and hit the road in the last Nissan GT-R.

If that wasn’t enough we test two hot hatch heroes as the Volkswagen Golf R32 and Alfa Romeo 147 GTA go head-to-head in an old school six-cylinder shoot-out.

