New Renault 4 breaks cover in this week's Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we take a closer look at the Renault 4 and test the Tesla Model Y against the BMW iX1
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Renault 4, which arrives with fully-electric power and retro SUV styling.
We also hit the road in the latest Volkswagen Golf R to see if it’s now at the very top of the hot hatch elite.
Plus, we round-up all the new metal on display at the 2024 Paris Motor Show and tell the Chancellor what the average motorist would like to see from the Autumn Budget.
In the drives section we hit UK roads in the new Alfa Romeo Junior, try out the Lexus RZ 300e and get to grips with LEVC’s L380 MPV.
If that wasn’t enough we have an electric SUV showdown as the new Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD goes up against the BMW iX1 eDrive20.
