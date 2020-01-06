New Renault 4 breaks cover in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Renault 4, which arrives with fully-electric power and retro SUV styling.

We also hit the road in the latest Volkswagen Golf R to see if it’s now at the very top of the hot hatch elite.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we round-up all the new metal on display at the 2024 Paris Motor Show and tell the Chancellor what the average motorist would like to see from the Autumn Budget.

In the drives section we hit UK roads in the new Alfa Romeo Junior, try out the Lexus RZ 300e and get to grips with LEVC’s L380 MPV.

If that wasn’t enough we have an electric SUV showdown as the new Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD goes up against the BMW iX1 eDrive20.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.