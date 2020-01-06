New Skoda Epiq revealed in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we have the lowdown on the new Skoda Epiq and answer all of your car questions
In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the funky new Skoda Epiq SUV, which brings back the spirit of the iconic Yeti.
We also have the lowdown on the new Peugeot E-5008 and get a closer look at Audi’s new all-electric Q6 e-tron.
Plus, we have an extensive Q&A over 32 extra pages that answer all of the important car questions as asked by you, covering subjects such as insurance, going on holiday, learning to drive and going green.
In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s C-HR, hit the road in the latest Skoda Superb Estate and try out the electric Maserati Grecale Folgore to see if it can live up to its hefty price tag.
If that wasn’t enough we have an electric SUV showdown as the new Honda e:Ny1 goes head-to-head with the award-winning Hyundai Kona.
