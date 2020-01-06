Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Skoda Epiq revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have the lowdown on the new Skoda Epiq and answer all of your car questions

by: Pete Baiden
20 Mar 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,823

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the funky new Skoda Epiq SUV, which brings back the spirit of the iconic Yeti.

We also have the lowdown on the new Peugeot E-5008 and get a closer look at Audi’s new all-electric Q6 e-tron.

Plus, we have an extensive Q&A over 32 extra pages that answer all of the important car questions as asked by you, covering subjects such as insurance, going on holiday, learning to drive and going green.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s C-HR, hit the road in the latest Skoda Superb Estate and try out the electric Maserati Grecale Folgore to see if it can live up to its hefty price tag.

If that wasn’t enough we have an electric SUV showdown as the new Honda e:Ny1 goes head-to-head with the award-winning Hyundai Kona.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 47 per cent on the shop price, paying just £24.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £22), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
18 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content