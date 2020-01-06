New Vauxhall Frontera hits the road in this week’s Auto Express
In this week’s special issue of Auto Express magazine we take a drive in the all-new Vauxhall Frontera and find 2024's greatest performance car
In this week’s festive double issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of three highly anticipated arrivals; the Vauxhall Frontera, Skoda Elroq and Renault 5.
We also have the lowdown on the resurrection of Toyota's Urban Cruiser SUV, which now shares its DNA with the incoming Suzuki e Vitara.
Plus, we have a dream machine mega test as we take on the challenge of naming 2024's best performance car.
In the drives section we hit the road in the new Audi S6 Avant to see if it can become king of the fast estate cars. We also take a ride in the poshest black cab of them all.
If that wasn’t enough we pit the latest Volkswagen Golf GTI against its legendary ancestor to find out whether classic or modern motoring offers the most fun.
